UNICEF launches a support tool for youth mental health in Romania

Versiunea în limba română

UNICEF has launched the Romanian version of the podcast "On My Mind”, an initiative designed to support the mental health of adolescents through accessible and locally adapted audio content. The eight episodes available for free on Spotify provide information, exercises and practical advice for managing emotions, stress and anxiety - increasingly common challenges among young people. The project is part of a broader UNICEF initiative aimed at supporting the emotional well-being of children and adolescents, with a focus on prevention, early detection and easy access to psychological support.

• A depressing reality: 1 in 3 adolescents feels sad every week

In Romania, mental health problems among young people are increasingly present, and the figures are worrying. According to UNICEF data, one in three adolescents aged 11 to 15 say they feel sad at least once a week. However, access to psychological support services remains limited, especially in rural areas or low-income families. "Urgent investments are needed in children's mental health and the expansion of prevention measures at the family level,” said Anna Riatti, UNICEF Representative in Romania. She stressed that the partnership with Spotify is "an important step” in reducing barriers to access to information and psychological support.

• Podcast designed by young people, for young people

The podcast content was developed together with young Romanians, to respond as faithfully as possible to their realities and needs. Each episode addresses topics such as depression, anxiety, stress, the loss of a loved one or the stigma associated with mental health problems. In addition to theoretical information, listeners benefit from practical exercises, useful resources and messages of encouragement.

"Gen Z is looking for authentic connections and relevant content - and podcasts are becoming an anchor in this constant digital noise,” said Dina Gabriel, Director of Equity, Diversity and Impact at Spotify. She highlighted the company's role in supporting mental health by promoting an empathetic and informative digital space. Spotify is part of the Global Coalition for Youth Mental Health, initiated by UNICEF, which brings together organizations and partners actively involved in combating the mental health crisis facing children and adolescents worldwide.

• A project with global impact, locally adapted

Initially launched in English, Polish and Ukrainian in 2023 for young people affected by the war in Ukraine, "On My Mind” was later expanded to Spanish and Portuguese, reaching millions of young people in Latin America. In 2025, the Romanian version brings relevant and adapted audio support for adolescents in Romania, integrated into UNICEF's national psychological support efforts. The podcast can be listened to for free on the Spotify platform, being accessible to all teenagers, parents, teachers or specialists who work with young people. The initiative is part of the global effort to democratize access to quality psychological information, in an attractive and easy-to-use form for the young audience.