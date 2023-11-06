UniFEST: Students to get free tickets

Versiunea în limba română

Students will benefit from free tickets to theater, opera performances, and access to museums in the cities where the student festival UniFEST takes place. According to the Union of Romanian Students, the festival will be held in cities such as Bucharest, Piteşti, Iaşi, Suceava, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, Alba Iulia, Satu-Mare, Craiova, Oradea, Arad, and Timişoara. Students can obtain tickets and invitations by presenting their student ID at stands set up within the student campuses in each city. One of the traditional events of the festival is the White Night of Student Theater, during which students can enjoy theater plays and artistic performances. Additionally, students have the opportunity to participate in football, basketball, volleyball championships, and a cross-country run. The theme of the 22nd edition of UniFEST is "Explore your UNIverse," aiming to encourage students from all over the country to take advantage of personal development opportunities provided by the events and "step out of their comfort zone." The UniFEST student festival will run until November 13.