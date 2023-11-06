Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

UniFEST: Students to get free tickets

O.D.
English Section / 6 noiembrie

UniFEST: Students to get free tickets

Versiunea în limba română

Students will benefit from free tickets to theater, opera performances, and access to museums in the cities where the student festival UniFEST takes place. According to the Union of Romanian Students, the festival will be held in cities such as Bucharest, Piteşti, Iaşi, Suceava, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, Alba Iulia, Satu-Mare, Craiova, Oradea, Arad, and Timişoara. Students can obtain tickets and invitations by presenting their student ID at stands set up within the student campuses in each city. One of the traditional events of the festival is the White Night of Student Theater, during which students can enjoy theater plays and artistic performances. Additionally, students have the opportunity to participate in football, basketball, volleyball championships, and a cross-country run. The theme of the 22nd edition of UniFEST is "Explore your UNIverse," aiming to encourage students from all over the country to take advantage of personal development opportunities provided by the events and "step out of their comfort zone." The UniFEST student festival will run until November 13.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

06 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 06 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

06 noiembrie
Ediţia din 06.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
ri-group.ro
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

03 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9701
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6698
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1613
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7072
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur298.3756

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb