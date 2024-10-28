Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Vatican, historic agreements

O.D.
English Section / 28 octombrie

Vatican, historic agreements

Autumn is also the season for signing church-state agreements. The Czech Republic and the Vatican have reached an agreement, marking a historic moment in their relations after years of negotiations. The agreement, signed in Prague, establishes a legal framework for cooperation between the Czech government and the Catholic Church, a notable exception in Europe, as the Czech Republic, although it has had diplomatic relations with the Vatican since 1990, has not signed a formal agreement so far. The last attempt to conclude such an agreement, in 2003, was rejected by the Czech parliament, considered disadvantageous for a country with a predominantly secular population. The agreement will now be submitted to the Czech Parliament for ratification, where it enjoys the support of the center-right governing coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala. He stressed the ecumenical nature of the agreement, highlighting respect for religious freedom and the fundamental principles of democracy. According to the document, cooperation will cover essential areas such as health, social services, prison assistance, and will involve the Catholic Church in social actions in the army and police. Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin described the signing of the agreement as the "beginning of a new chapter" in the long-standing relationship with the Czech nation, underlining the shared commitment to fundamental human rights, including freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

Secret agreement with China extended by four years

Amid this understanding with the Czech Republic, the Vatican also recently renewed its agreement with China on the appointment of Catholic bishops, extending it for another four years. The agreement, initially signed in 2018, allows the Vatican and Beijing to collaborate on episcopal appointments. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the extension of the agreement was the result of "friendly consultations," and the two sides expressed their desire to improve diplomatic relations, although China and the Vatican do not have formal diplomatic relations, and the Vatican recognizes Taiwan. Despite the agreement, there have been instances in which China has made episcopal appointments without the authorization of Pope Francis, highlighting the tensions that still mark Sino-Vatican relations. However, both sides positively assessed the effects of the agreement, which remains an important step in promoting religious freedom and international dialogue on religious beliefs. These agreements, signed by the Vatican with states on different continents, highlight the efforts of the Catholic Church to strengthen its international relations and strengthen its social role, especially in the context of current social and political tensions.

