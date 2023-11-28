Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Voiculescu and Mihăilă - without immunity, Florin Cîţu on stand-by

G.M.
English Section / 28 noiembrie

Voiculescu and Mihăilă - without immunity, Florin Cîţu on stand-by

Versiunea în limba română

President Klaus Iohannis admitted, yesterday, the request of the Minister of Justice, Alina Gorghiu, at the request of the National Anticorruption Directorate, regarding the initiation of criminal prosecution for the former ministers of health in the Cîţu government, Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihăilă, for committing the crime of abuse of office regarding the purchase doses of the anti-Covid 2019 vaccine in the first half of 2021.

The other defendant in the criminal case drawn up by the DNA, former prime minister Florin Cîţu, is awaiting the lifting of his parliamentary immunity tomorrow by the plenary session of the Senate, the only institution authorized to resolve the request of the anti-corruption prosecutors.

We remind you that on November 23, the DNA, through the General Prosecutor's Office, requested the notification of the President of Romania and the Romanian Senate for the formulation of requests for criminal prosecution against three persons (ed. - Florin Cîţu, Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihăilă), with regarding the commission of crimes of abuse of office, with particularly serious consequences, the form of criminal participation being authorship and, respectively, complicity. In that request, the anti-corruption prosecutors indicated that, although the vaccine doses contracted before January 1, 2021 (37,588,366 doses) would have been sufficient to vaccinate more than 23 million people, two of the three people requested formulating requests for criminal prosecution, benefiting from the help of the third party, would have transacted and ordered to pay the additional purchase of 52,805,690 doses of vaccine, totaling 1,005,498,687 euros, to which VAT is added , an amount that constitutes damage to the state budget.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

28 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 28 noiembrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

28 noiembrie
Ediţia din 28.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
GALA BURSA 2023
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
hidroelectrica.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9702
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5369
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1561
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7250
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur293.8593

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
ccib.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb