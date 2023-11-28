Voiculescu and Mihăilă - without immunity, Florin Cîţu on stand-by

Versiunea în limba română

President Klaus Iohannis admitted, yesterday, the request of the Minister of Justice, Alina Gorghiu, at the request of the National Anticorruption Directorate, regarding the initiation of criminal prosecution for the former ministers of health in the Cîţu government, Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihăilă, for committing the crime of abuse of office regarding the purchase doses of the anti-Covid 2019 vaccine in the first half of 2021.

The other defendant in the criminal case drawn up by the DNA, former prime minister Florin Cîţu, is awaiting the lifting of his parliamentary immunity tomorrow by the plenary session of the Senate, the only institution authorized to resolve the request of the anti-corruption prosecutors.

We remind you that on November 23, the DNA, through the General Prosecutor's Office, requested the notification of the President of Romania and the Romanian Senate for the formulation of requests for criminal prosecution against three persons (ed. - Florin Cîţu, Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihăilă), with regarding the commission of crimes of abuse of office, with particularly serious consequences, the form of criminal participation being authorship and, respectively, complicity. In that request, the anti-corruption prosecutors indicated that, although the vaccine doses contracted before January 1, 2021 (37,588,366 doses) would have been sufficient to vaccinate more than 23 million people, two of the three people requested formulating requests for criminal prosecution, benefiting from the help of the third party, would have transacted and ordered to pay the additional purchase of 52,805,690 doses of vaccine, totaling 1,005,498,687 euros, to which VAT is added , an amount that constitutes damage to the state budget.