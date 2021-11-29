Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA• Abonamente BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Wall Street,s $22 Trillion time bomb

Ian Deacon
Ziarul BURSA #English Section / 29 noiembrie

Ian Deacon

The following article may well appear to be a continuation of the climate agenda ,it is not is is about the future of investing . The clock is ticking for banks, insurers and asset managers still providing support to oil, gas and coal producers . Not just because they are polluting the planet but it is ticking because their financial health is at risk. Financial institutions in the group of 20 leading industrial and developing nations have $22 trillion exposure to carbon-intensive industries.

Banks, insurers and asset managers need to adjust their business models towards lending and investing in new and developing green infrastructure projects , while supporting carbon intensive companies that are changing to low carbon business models .

EXPOSURE TO CARBON-INTENSIVE SECTORS

BANKS - $13 trillion (19% on balance sheet loans)

INSURERS- $ 1.8 TRILLION (13% of cash and invested assets)

ASSET MANAGERS - $6.6 trillion (28% of equity holdings)

The European Central Bank (ECB) said that most lenders have yet to produce concrete plans showing how they will change their business strategies to account for the climate crisis. Approximately half of the 112 institutions overseen by the ECB are considering setting exclusion targets for some segments of the market but only a small number are actively planning to change their portfolios to a climate friendly direction.

Banks have organised almost $4 trillion of bonds or loans for the oil,gas and coal sectors since the 2015 Paris agreement compared to $1.6 trillion of green labelled bonds and loans.

Things are changing . 450 firms are now part of the Glasgow Financiial Alliance for Nett Zero . The signatories have pledged to targeting net-zero CO2 emissions by mid-century across all of their lending and investment portfolios.

The greatest threat to financial firms is a delayed and disorderly transition to carbon friendly investments as the increasing number of catastrophic weather events will lead to loan defaults and rising insurance claims.

Banks who want to preserve their AAA credit rating, so they can obtain funds at competitive rate to lend on to borrowers and make a profit will have top show they are in a market for the future not the past.

It is the banks and green capital markets that are essential to providing the $1 trillion per annum. For net zero.

All the numbers are enormous . The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has stated that $6.9 trillion dollars is needed every year to meet the targets set in Paris in 2015 from today until 2030 with developing countries needing two-thirds of that . The U.S.A. has already said that it will invest $2.3 trillion this decade in climate resilient infrastructure and China expects to allocate $3.4 trillion to reduce carbon emissions in the same period.

Banks in Turkey,Russia,Indonesia and China are the most exposed to carbontransition risk with manufacturing,transportation and powder producers and utilities accounting for more than 75% of the exposure.

The lesson in all of this for investing is to stay out of oil, gas and coal and put your money in renewables.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

29 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 29 noiembrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

29 noiembrie
Ediţia din 29.11.2021
Descarcă Ziarul Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului

DIKE

Suplimentul BURSA DIKE

PREŢUL SĂNĂTĂŢII

Suplimentul BURSA PREŢUL SĂNĂTĂŢII
Dtlawyers
BTPay
Apanova
GRAMPET GROUP
Electromagnetica
ifep.ro
UNNPR

Curs valutar BNR

26 Noi. 2021
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9491
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3869
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian4.7398
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8407
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur255.1246

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Bursele din regiune

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

romaniansmartcity.ro
Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

BULETIN DE INSOLVEŢĂ

mai multe articole

Buletin de insolvenţă

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Pagini Aurii
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.rowww.dreptonline.rowww.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Mică publicitate - 0786.987.868
Mare publicitate - 0735.010.172
Loredana Dorobanţu - 0720.220.203
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2021 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.