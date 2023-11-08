West University promotes cultural diplomacy

Versiunea în limba română

West University Timişoara (UVT) is promoting cultural diplomacy as part of the Timişoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture program in November, offering four international concerts featuring Alexandru Tomescu and Sînziana Mircea to audiences in London, Madrid, Vienna, and Budapest, along with two special exhibitions in Rome and Madrid. Marilen Pirtea, the Rector of UVT, stated, "International cultural diplomacy is a unique contribution that UVT brings to the program dedicated to the European cultural year of 2023. The concerts offered by Maestro Alexandru Tomescu, along with the talented pianist Sînziana Mircea, as well as the exhibitions that will be held at the Accademia di Romania in Rome and the University of Cadiz, confirm the role of the UVT academic community in supporting and promoting European values in Romanian culture internationally."

The concerts are part of a partnership with the "Remember Enescu" Cultural Foundation and encompass a series of cultural diplomacy events branded by UVT, held in four vibrant European cultural capitals: London (November 9, Romanian Cultural Institute in London), Madrid (November 14, Real Casino de Madrid), Vienna (November 27, Romanian Cultural Institute in Vienna), and Budapest (November 28, Romanian Cultural Institute in Budapest). These concerts represent the second part of the International "Remember Enescu" Competition project, which took place in Timişoara in September 2023, aiming to encourage education through music and promote the musical compositions of the great composer George Enescu in a European context. Through this initiative, UVT actively contributes to creating a positive universal perception of Romanian culture and heritage, as well as its values, especially in the context of the Timişoara - European Capital of Culture program in 2023.

In addition to the series of four concerts, two exhibitions will also be organized in November. The first will feature works by students and doctoral candidates from the Faculty of Arts and Design at UVT (starting from November 14 in Rome), and the second will showcase photographs dedicated to Timişoara (at the University of Cadiz on November 23, in celebration of Romania's National Day).