Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

World Bank: "Oil can reach the record of 150 dollars per barrel, if the Israel-Hamas war escalates"

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 1 noiembrie

World Bank: "Oil can reach the record of 150 dollars per barrel, if the Israel-Hamas war escalates"

Versiunea în limba română

Brent crude was trading at around $88 yesterday

"The impact of the conflict on commodity markets should be limited, if it does not expand", according to the World Bank

The price of oil could reach $157 a barrel if the conflict between Israel and Hamas spreads beyond the borders of the Gaza Strip and the Arab oil embargo of 1973 is repeated, according to the World Bank's latest oil market outlook report. goods, according to CNBC.

According to data from the London Stock Exchange Group, the all-time high for oil prices was set in July 2008, when Brent rose to $147.5 a barrel. At 11:00 am yesterday, Brent crude was trading at $88.11 per barrel.

"In a "big disruption" scenario - comparable to the Arab oil embargo of 1973 - global oil supply would be reduced by six million to eight million barrels per day," according to the World Bank. "This would lead to an initial increase in prices of 56% to 75% - between $140 and $157 per barrel."

50 years ago, oil prices quadrupled after Arab energy ministers imposed an embargo on oil exports to the United States in retaliation for American support for Israel in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, known as in Israel as the Yom Kippur War, according to CNBC.

The price projection is related to one of the three risk scenarios of the World Bank, according to estimates of different degrees of interruption of oil supply, based on previous historical episodes involving regional conflicts, the American publication also writes.

In the event of a "small disruption", global oil supply would see a reduction of 500,000 barrels to two million barrels per day, a drop similar to that seen during the Libyan civil war in 2011.

An "average outage" scenario would take three to five million barrels a day off the markets, driving oil prices between $109 and $121 a barrel. The situation would be roughly equivalent to the levels reached during the Iraq War in 2003.

According to the institution's baseline estimates, oil prices are expected to average $90 a barrel in the current quarter before falling to an average of $81 a barrel in 2024 as global economic growth slows. The implications of the conflict on commodity markets "should be limited" if the conflict does not expand, according to the bank's report, picked up by CNBC.

"The latest conflict in the Middle East comes on the heels of the biggest shock to commodity markets since the 1970s - Russia's war with Ukraine," said Indermit Gill, the World Bank's chief economist, adding that the conflict had disruptive effects on the economy. global that persist to this day.

Now, Israel and the Palestinian territories are not major players in the oil market, but the conflict is taking place in a larger, key oil-producing region. "If the conflict were to escalate, the global economy would face a double energy shock for the first time in decades - not just from the war in Ukraine, but also from the war in the Middle East," Gill said, according to CNBC.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

01 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 01 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

01 noiembrie
Ediţia din 01.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului

TABAC

Suplimentul BURSA TABAC
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
ri-group.ro
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

31 Oct. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9669
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6585
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1639
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.6781
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur299.3492

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro
cnipmmr.eu

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb