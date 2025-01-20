Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
2024 Olympics: Poor quality of medals, stain on the image of the organizers

O.D.
English Section / 20 ianuarie

2024 Olympics: Poor quality of medals, stain on the image of the organizers

The degradation of the medals offered at last year's Olympics represents an image problem for absolutely everyone involved in this mega-sports competition. The organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have admitted that a small proportion of the medals awarded to athletes were returned due to manufacturing defects, according to the DPA agency. Although the French portal La Lettre reported that more than 100 medals were returned, the organizers claim that this figure represents a small percentage of the total of 5,084 medals produced.

Medals with unusual wear

Following the organizers' promise to replace any medal that shows signs of unusual wear, athletes have begun returning damaged medals. In an official statement, they stated that new medals will be sent to those affected in the coming weeks. The first exchange took place in August. Criticism focused mainly on the bronze medals, and French swimmer Maxime Grousset was among the first to raise the issue of their quality. Ranked third in the 4x100-meter medley relay, Grousset was followed by two teammates, Clement Secchi and Yohann Ndoye Brouard, who reported the same problem.

Crisis at the Paris Mint

The scandal over the medals led to an internal crisis at the Paris Mint, the institution responsible for producing them. According to La Lettre, three directors from the production and quality departments were dismissed, amid allegations that a poor-quality varnish was used, which contributed to the rapid deterioration of the medals. The lack of proper anticipation of the effects was also cited as an aggravating factor.

Organizers' reaction

Although the situation has generated dissatisfaction among athletes and the public, organizers emphasize that the number of returned medals is low and that every effort is being made to resolve the issue. They assured that the new medals will comply with the highest quality standards. The issue of damaged medals represents a challenge for the Paris Olympic Games, which were conceived as a demonstration of excellence and attention to detail. It remains to be seen how the organizers will manage this situation to restore the confidence of athletes and the public.

