A liar interviewed by another: Vladimir Putin and Tucker Carlson

The only Western journalist who deigned to interview Vladimir Putin in the past two years is Tucker Carlson, claims Tucker Carlson on his blog tuckercarlson.com, in preparation for airing the interview scheduled for thursday night into friday:

"... no Western journalist bothered to interview the president of the other country involved in this conflict, Vladimir Putin."

But who is this Tucker speaking of Tucker, on Tucker?!

Tucker Carlson is a star of American journalism (conservative political commentator) who, although he was "number one" on cable TV networks, was fired from Fox News (last year) for "escalating toxicity, including a hint of white supremacy and a tendency to denigrate women and minorities," as stated by The Guardian. (No one says that the journalist gained his fame precisely because of toxicity - racism, misogyny, and extremism.)

But Tucker Carlson lies when he claims that he is the only Western journalist who has shown interest in interviewing Putin.

The lie was contradicted not only by journalists who unsuccessfully requested interviews with Putin but even by the Kremlin, which stated that it receives interview requests with Vladimir Putin from Western media.

So, Vladimir Putin is not a marginalized nobody waiting to be noticed by Tucker Carlson, as one might infer from what Tucker says on Tucker.

Here, Tucker has messed up a bit, in one sentence melting the depreciation for Putin into a lie about other journalists, different from himself.

Moreover, it has been said that Fox News fired Tucker also because he believed he was invulnerable and "no longer fit in his own boots."

Tucker Carlson has a reason for conducting the interview with Vladimir Putin.

He says on his blog: "Here's why we're doing it. First of all, because it's our duty. We're in journalism. Our duty is to inform people."

Correct.

We informed the public:

"There will be no war";

"It's not a war, it's a special operation";

"They're bombing themselves."

These are statements made by Vladimir Putin.

Why interview Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine if there is no war there?

What else could he tell us?

And if there is war there after all, can you still inform people when interviewing a liar?

In either case, the interview doesn't help anyone, (not even Americans) to get informed.

Instead, it's a circus.

An interview with a notorious liar is great entertainment. Sure, the vast majority of heads of state are liars, but seeing the leader of Russia looking at you with empty, strange eyes and saying "It is not our plan to occupy Ukrainian territory. We have no intention of forcing anything on anyone by force"..., you roll on the floor!

These people have turned the tragedy of war into a circus.

Dialogue on Tik Tok:

What if Russia were to lose to Ukraine?

It would be like the USA losing a war against the state of Texas.

Ha, ha!