Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Academic undergraduate program in economic informatics also in Arad

O.D.
English Section / 30 mai

Academic undergraduate program in economic informatics also in Arad

Versiunea în limba română

The Babeş-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) will start, from the 2024-2025 academic year, an academic undergraduate program (ID form) in economic informatics in Arad, following a partnership concluded with the Western University "Vasile Goldiş". According to UBB, the presence in Arad comes "as a result of the invitation of the local authorities to contribute, together with the two public universities already existing in the city, to the stabilization of young people in the city and to the attraction of human resources from the region. The new program of UBB has this potential , bringing together two leading fields in today's world, namely economic sciences/business and computer science". The physical infrastructure (classrooms, etc.) will be provided by UVVG Arad, and the official launch of the study program will take place on June 13. UBB conveys that it is the university with the most complex academic profile in the country (by the number of programs and the multicultural character with three official academic languages: Romanian, Hungarian and German), with the oldest academic tradition in Romania (started 442 years ago - 1581 ), also representing the largest academic community in the country (over 50,000 people, from 15 localities and 11 counties).

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

30 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 30 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

30 mai
Ediţia din 30.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Piaţa financiar-bancară”
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

29 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9762
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5851
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0237
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8519
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur345.7888

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
mastercommunications.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
thediplomat.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb