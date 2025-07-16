Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
AGVPS President Calls for Direct Intervention by Authorities and Resumption of Controlled Bear Hunting

O.D.
English Section / 16 iulie

AGVPS President Calls for Direct Intervention by Authorities and Resumption of Controlled Bear Hunting

Versiunea în limba română

The number of bear attacks on households and people in Romania has increased alarmingly in recent years, and the authorities must act directly to protect communities - this is the firm message sent by Ovidiu Ionescu, president of the General Association of Hunters and Sport Fishermen of Romania (AGVPS), during a recent meeting held in Tulcea. According to him, in the context of a severe budget deficit, paying compensation to bear victims is no longer sustainable nor effective in the absence of concrete prevention measures. "There are areas where intervention is mandatory. Local authorities must find the courage to intervene directly, because since 2016, attacks on people and damage to households have increased exponentially,” said Ovidiu Ionescu.

Resumption of hunting, a supported solution

The president of AGVPS advocates the resumption of controlled bear hunting, as a measure to regulate a population considered oversized. "The forests in Romania can support approximately 4,000 bears. In reality, we have at least double that, and a large part of them get their food from people's households,” argues Ionescu. He draws attention to the fact that current methods of natural regulation or limited extraction of dangerous specimens are no longer sufficient to manage the phenomenon.

Prevention, education and intervention

In addition to controlling the bear population, Ionescu emphasizes the need for integrated measures:

Community education in risk areas; Prompt interventions by local authorities in case of attacks; Review of conservation policies, which - in his opinion - have become "ridiculous” due to the lack of a balance with the safety of the population.

The statements of the AGVPS president were made during a meeting organized in Tulcea, on the Ivan Patzaichin cliff, where a fair dedicated to hunting and fishing products was also held, promoting the traditions associated with these activities. While authorities and environmental organizations continue to debate between species protection and human safety, the bear problem in Romania is becoming increasingly visible and urgent. The AGVPS voice adds pressure on decision-makers to reevaluate large fauna policies in a more pragmatic way.

