Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Assisted employment, solution for the integration of people with disabilities on the labor market

O.D.
English Section / 30 ianuarie

Assisted employment, solution for the integration of people with disabilities on the labor market

Versiunea în limba română

Assisted employment represents an effective solution for the sustainable integration of people with disabilities on the labor market and in society. The Health Action Overseas Romania (HAO) Foundation organized in Constanta the closing conference of the transnational project "Labor market Employment for young Adults with a Disability - LEAD", co-financed by the EEA and Norway Grants Fund for Youth Employment. The project addressed young people with disabilities, aged between 15 and 29, their parents and relatives, companies, specialists and providers of assisted employment services. Nicolae Dobrescu, executive director of HAO and manager of the LEAD project, said: "In the five and a half years in which we provided supported employment services based on the EUSE (European Union of Supported Employment) model - based on a partnership strategy between the employee, employer and the provider of employment services - we obtained significant results from a quantitative point of view, but above all qualitatively. These demonstrate that the mentioned model works regardless of the size and activity profile of the companies and the type of the candidate's condition. With adequate support, our young beneficiaries they managed to keep their jobs, evolve and become respected members of the community today". Our country has a chronic need for support services for people in this vulnerable category. According to official statistics, compared to 2017, the number of adults with disabilities increased by 40,000 people, to 890,000, and only 11% of them work. In this context, Nicolae Dobrescu appreciated that the introduction of assisted employment as a new service recognized by law for people with disabilities can be an effective solution for their integration on the labor market. Alina Dobrescu, the coordinator of the assisted employment program, explained: "Throughout the implementation period, we focused on the quality of the services offered to the beneficiaries, not on their number. The assisted employment process is expensive and long. People with disabilities have complex needs, not only for employment, but also emotional, learning, support. We have worked to have young people who capitalize on their potential, are well integrated, independent and to develop lasting relationships, based on mutual respect, with the employers we collaborate with."

The LEAD project was carried out, starting on July 1, 2018, by a transnational consortium led by the Health Action Overseas Romania Foundation (HAO), which also included Valakupiai Rehabilitation Center (Lithuania), Consultis - Consultoria Empresarial, Unipessoal Lda. (Portugal) and the expert partner - Status Employment (Great Britain). Thanks to the LEAD project, 640 young people with disabilities aged between 15 and 29, of which 310 from Romania, benefited from assisted employment services, participated in professional training activities, volunteer activities, as well as in meetings with potential employers . At the same time, 888 employers, of which 326 from Romania benefited from consulting in the field of assisted employment and training courses. Also within the project, parents and relatives of young people with disabilities participated in training sessions and received support in a support group. As far as the social partners are concerned, a National Network of providers of assisted employment services was established in Romania, Lithuania and Portugal, the one in our country bringing together members from eight counties. In order to support employers interested in ensuring an inclusive work environment, the project team has created and provides them with two guides, one for good practices in hiring young people with disabilities and the other for workplace mentors.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

30 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 30 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

30 ianuarie
Ediţia din 30.01.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

29 Ian. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9770
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6007
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3370
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8422
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur299.8259

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
ahkawards.ro
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
taxeu.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb