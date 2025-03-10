Beijing tests world's fastest train

Versiunea în limba română

Prototypes of the world's fastest high-speed train, the CR450, with a test speed of up to 450 km/h and an operational speed of 400 km/h, are currently undergoing testing on the Beijing Ring Road for future commercial service. The new trains made their debut in Beijing on December 30, 2024. They are significantly faster than the currently operational CR400 Fuxing high-speed trains, which operate at a speed of 350 km/h.

• Advanced technologies for enhanced performance

Wang Feng, vice president of train manufacturer CRRC Corporation Limited, stressed that the CR450 represents a complete leap in the theory, technology, equipment, standards and operational management of high-speed trains, Science and Technology Daily reported. To achieve the unprecedented operational speed of 400 km/h, engineers have improved traction capacity, dynamic performance and pantograph systems, Wang explained. According to him, the train uses a water-cooled permanent magnet traction system, a new-generation high-stability bogie and multi-system innovations to support high-speed operation.

• Advanced safety and monitoring

Safety is enhanced by multi-level emergency braking control technology and more than 4,000 on-board monitoring sensors. The trains also feature a system for identifying emergency situations on the railway.

An aerodynamic design significantly reduces air resistance, while new technologies and lightweight materials reduce the train's weight by 10 percent and lower rolling resistance by 22 percent, Wang said. In terms of noise reduction, seven innovative technologies, including sound-absorbing materials and optimized aerodynamic shapes, reduce cabin noise by 2 decibels, giving passengers a quieter and smoother ride.