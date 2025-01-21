Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Bernstein: Trump's meme coin signals a new era of crypto regulation

A.I.
English Section / 21 ianuarie

Bernstein: Trump's meme coin signals a new era of crypto regulation

Versiunea în limba română

Bitcoin hit a new all-time high yesterday, ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as president of the United States

The launch of the TRUMP meme coin by US President Donald Trump, who was inaugurated yesterday, signals a paradigm shift in how the US and the rest of the world approach crypto, according to analysts at research and brokerage firm Bernstein, CoinDesk writes.

"The moment signifies a new era in regulation, in which governments see crypto as a technology that can directly reach the masses," the team led by Gautam Chhugani wrote in a report published yesterday.

Trump's official meme coin debuted on the Solana blockchain on Saturday, rising spectacularly from about $7 to $75, equivalent to a capitalization valuation of about $15 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data, making it one of the most spectacular token launches in history. It later fell sharply after Melania Trump, Trump's wife, launched her own meme coin.

"The president-elect's token launch is a very important signal for U.S. cryptocurrency developers, especially given the Biden administration's crackdown on the industry," the analysts said. "Build in the United States and don't be shy about launching tokens - a new era of crypto regulation is here," is the message of Trump's move, according to the Bernstein team.

The TRUMP token will be listed on major crypto exchanges, including Coinbase and Binance, according to the companies' announcements, CoinDesk also writes. Yesterday, the entire crypto market was in a state of euphoria, with Bitcoin, the world's most famous cryptocurrency, reaching a new all-time high of $109,333 on Binance, ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration in the White House.

Throughout his election campaign, Trump made promises related to the crypto industry, such as transforming the US into the "crypto capital of the planet" and creating a "strategic national reserve of Bitcoin," which fueled investor optimism.

"Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies rose rapidly on the eve of the presidential inauguration amid hopes that new policies and regulators will push the price of BTC even higher this year as the US economy continues to show long-term strength," Ben El-Baz, Managing Director of HashKey Global, told CoinDesk.

Meme coins are cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, dedicated to an interesting or funny idea captured in an image, video, or other form of media (meme). Like the memes they are based on, they are designed to go viral and be distributed online, according to the crypto.com exchange.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

21 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 21 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

21 ianuarie
Ediţia din 21.01.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

20 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9765
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8238
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2821
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8800
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur420.2344

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

oaer.ro
greenenergyexpo-romenvirotec.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb