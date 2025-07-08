Bolojan's government has assumed responsibility for the fiscal package, the opposition is preparing a motion of censure

Versiunea în limba română

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan assumed responsibility in Parliament for a large fiscal package, justifying the measures as a national emergency and an act of responsibility, in the context of a critical economic situation. In his speech, the head of the Government stressed that the budget deficit of over 9.3% of GDP recorded last year is the largest in the European Union, and continuing this pace would bring immense costs: "We will have much higher taxes, higher prices, higher interest rates, a much greater pressure to reduce jobs in the public sector. Our country would go back 16 years".

Thus, the package of measures presented was designed not only to bring fiscal balance, but also to avoid budgetary collapse and Romania's exclusion from European funds, in the absence of consistent reforms. Among the most important measures in the new law are the reorganization of the VAT system - with a standard rate of 21% and a reduced rate of 11% - and the increase in excise duties by 10% for alcohol, tobacco and fuels. In addition, pensions higher than 3,000 lei will be subject to the health contribution (CASS), in an attempt to rebalance a system in which, according to the prime minister, "we have just over 6 million taxpayers and over 16 million beneficiaries”. Dividends and interest will also be taxed at 16% and 10%, respectively, while banks will pay an additional tax on turnover of up to 4%. Gambling income will also be overtaxed, in a progressive system that reaches up to 40% for large amounts, while income from the surrender of ferrous and non-ferrous metals from personal assets will also be taxed. The law also provides for a clear regime for health insurance contributions, including for higher-income pensioners and beneficiaries of special allowances. In addition, a clear tax regime is introduced for pension income from abroad and from private funds. Excise duties are revised until 2026, and VAT for homes under 600,000 lei is maintained at 9% only until July 31, 2026, with strict conditions.

These measures are accompanied by the limitation of bonuses and hiring in public institutions and a rationalization of budgetary expenditures. In education, merit scholarships will be restricted to a maximum of 15% of students in each class, only for those with an average of at least 9, while the teaching norm will increase by two hours.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said that although these measures are not popular, they are necessary, that the time for inaction and improvisation is over, and he stated: "I am a prime minister with a mandate on the table and everything I said would be put into practice will happen. Otherwise, I will no longer be prime minister." In parallel with assuming responsibility for the current fiscal package, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced the preparation of a second set of measures, which will be presented to Parliament by the end of July. This new package, currently being worked on at the government level, aims to continue the structural reform of the Romanian state and targets essential aspects of the administration, pensions and budgetary efficiency. One of the most anticipated components is the reform of special pensions. The Prime Minister specified that this will include measures to align the retirement age for all professional categories at the general level, in an attempt to put an end to unjustified privileges and restore the principle of equity in the pension system: "We will return to Parliament by the end of July. We are talking about the reform of special pensions, retirement at the general age". Another major direction will be the restructuring of autonomous authorities with special status, such as ASF and ANCOM. These institutions will be subject, according to the Head of Government, to a deep reevaluation, to be resized, reconfigured or even merged, depending on the efficiency demonstrated. The reform will also include a reduction in the central apparatus of public administration, in line with the Government's commitment to eliminate "sinecurs" and positions artificially created for political or clientelistic purposes. In the second package, the government will also bring legislative amendments to combat tax evasion, in particular through digitalization and more efficient controls, with the aim of recovering the billions lost annually. Accelerated access to European funds is also a priority in the next package of measures, since, according to Ilie Bolojan, without progress in reforms, Romania risks losing external financial support essential for development. At the end of the plenary session, deputy George Simion, president of the AUR, announced that the opposition will submit a motion of censure against the Bolojan government, in light of the Executive's failure to accept any of the over 200 amendments formulated by AUR and the amendments formulated by the national trade union confederations and the unions in Health and Education. The deadline for the opposition to formulate a motion of censure is three days from the date of the assumption of government responsibility.

PSD President Sorin Grindeanu stated that, although the Social Democrats are not fully satisfied with this fiscal package, it is the result of a political compromise and stated that no PSD parliamentarian will vote for the motion of censure initiated by the opposition.