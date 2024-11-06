Bucharest becomes the capital of world zoology

Versiunea în limba română

Zoology researchers meet in Bucharest, within the International Congress of Zoology (ZoologyCon 2024), which will take place at the Casa Universitarilor, between November 6 and 9. Specialists from Austria, Belgium, Romania, China, Mexico will present the latest discoveries in the field in plenary. During the three days of the Congress, communications grouped into seven sections will be held. The 12th edition of the Congress brings to the attention of specialists works with zoological specificity from the following thematic areas: paleozoology; faunistics and zoogeography; systematics and taxonomy; evolution, phylogeny, phylogeography; ecology and biodiversity conservation; valorization of zoological collections; citizen science. This last theme will be addressed in the form of posters and is dedicated to zoology enthusiasts who make observations of nature within formal or non-formal citizen science projects. At ZoologyCon 2024 there will be specialists who will present the latest discoveries in the field of zoology in plenary: Nesrine Akkari (3rd Zoological Department, Natural History Museum Vienna, Austria); Vlad Dincă (National Museum of Natural History "Grigore Antipa", Bucharest, Romania); Jean-François Flot (Evolutionary Biology and Ecology research unit, Department of Organismal Biology, Universite libre de Bruxelles (ULB), Belgium); Daniel R. Gustafsson (Guangdong Key Laboratory of Animal Conservation and Resource Utilization, Guangdong Public Laboratory of Wild Animal Conservation and Utilization, Institute of Zoology, Guangdong Academy of Sciences, Guangdong, China); Manuel Ortiz (Laboratory of Crustacea, Faculty of Higher Studies Iztacala, National Autonomous University of Mexico, UNAM, Mexico); Luis Ovidiu Popa (National Museum of Natural History "Grigore Antipa", Bucharest, Romania); Laszlo Rakosy (Faculty of Biology and Geology, Department of Taxonomy, "Babeş-Bolyai" University, Cluj-Napoca, Romania); Laurenţia Ungureanu (Institute of Zoology, Moldova State University Chişinău, Republic of Moldova). Given the global context, with hundreds of species threatened with extinction, the event in Bucharest is a very important one.