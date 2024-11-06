Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Bucharest becomes the capital of world zoology

O.D.
English Section / 6 noiembrie

Bucharest becomes the capital of world zoology

Versiunea în limba română

Zoology researchers meet in Bucharest, within the International Congress of Zoology (ZoologyCon 2024), which will take place at the Casa Universitarilor, between November 6 and 9. Specialists from Austria, Belgium, Romania, China, Mexico will present the latest discoveries in the field in plenary. During the three days of the Congress, communications grouped into seven sections will be held. The 12th edition of the Congress brings to the attention of specialists works with zoological specificity from the following thematic areas: paleozoology; faunistics and zoogeography; systematics and taxonomy; evolution, phylogeny, phylogeography; ecology and biodiversity conservation; valorization of zoological collections; citizen science. This last theme will be addressed in the form of posters and is dedicated to zoology enthusiasts who make observations of nature within formal or non-formal citizen science projects. At ZoologyCon 2024 there will be specialists who will present the latest discoveries in the field of zoology in plenary: Nesrine Akkari (3rd Zoological Department, Natural History Museum Vienna, Austria); Vlad Dincă (National Museum of Natural History "Grigore Antipa", Bucharest, Romania); Jean-François Flot (Evolutionary Biology and Ecology research unit, Department of Organismal Biology, Universite libre de Bruxelles (ULB), Belgium); Daniel R. Gustafsson (Guangdong Key Laboratory of Animal Conservation and Resource Utilization, Guangdong Public Laboratory of Wild Animal Conservation and Utilization, Institute of Zoology, Guangdong Academy of Sciences, Guangdong, China); Manuel Ortiz (Laboratory of Crustacea, Faculty of Higher Studies Iztacala, National Autonomous University of Mexico, UNAM, Mexico); Luis Ovidiu Popa (National Museum of Natural History "Grigore Antipa", Bucharest, Romania); Laszlo Rakosy (Faculty of Biology and Geology, Department of Taxonomy, "Babeş-Bolyai" University, Cluj-Napoca, Romania); Laurenţia Ungureanu (Institute of Zoology, Moldova State University Chişinău, Republic of Moldova). Given the global context, with hundreds of species threatened with extinction, the event in Bucharest is a very important one.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

06 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 06 noiembrie

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

06 noiembrie
Ediţia din 06.11.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
veolia.ro
Apanova
danescu.ro
Mozart
Schlumberger
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

05 Noi. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9750
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5669
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2973
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9304
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur402.0590

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
Mirosul Crăciunului

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
ccib.ro
thediplomat.ro
fleetconference.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb