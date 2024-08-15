Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Bucharest International Poetry Festival: 180 poets from over 20 countries

O.D.
English Section / 15 august

Bucharest International Poetry Festival: 180 poets from over 20 countries

Next month, Bucharest will become the world capital of poetry. The National Museum of Romanian Literature (MNLR) is preparing, between September 9-15, a new edition of the Bucharest International Poetry Festival (FIPB). The 14th edition will become a space for dialogue and reflection for 180 poets from an important number of linguistic areas - over 20 countries and autonomous communities of the world: Brazil, Canada, Spain, Portugal, France, Israel , Belgium, Greece, Turkey, Great Britain, Germany, Republic of Moldova, Switzerland, Sweden, Panama, Hungary, United States of America, Croatia, Italy, Serbia. More than 50 events make up the architecture of the program of the seven days of the festival, built over the last half of the year by the team of the National Museum of Romanian Literature together with dozens of project partners. An extensive and dense program: from public readings, debates, conferences, to workshops, moments dedicated to important poets who have disappeared from among us, poetry workshops and performances, evenings dedicated to debutants, moments of improvisation, script workshops and short films starting from to films dedicated to poetry, to artistic moments where poetry stands alongside other arts, such as music, painting or film.

Ioan Cristescu, the director of the National Museum of Romanian Literature, the organizer of the event, said: "Organized by the Capital City Hall through the National Museum of Romanian Literature, the Bucharest International Poetry Festival celebrates its 14th edition in 2024. "We literaryize heartbeats" - we placed this year's edition of the Festival under the sign of this paraphrase after Eugen Lovinescu. Because, regardless of the theme, form, influences, generations, poetry is life itself, with all its lights and shadows, both individual and collective, a broad spectrum that manages to gain meaning once it is literary. For seven days, we once again enjoy a framework of experiences and debates created around poetry, where writing is celebrated as art, alongside the tonalities of music, the nuances and pictorial visions or the joy of a theatrical or cinematographic performance. I am grateful to all our partners who agreed to make the 14th edition possible. I trust that the poetry-loving or just curious public, "classic" readers or followers of poetic experiments will find in the rich list of readings, debates and workshops at least one event that will bring them with us". Poetry lovers from the Capital are expected to take part in events within FIPB 2024 in over ten well-known cultural spaces in Bucharest: "Caro I" Central University Library, the National Museum of Romanian Literature - headquarters at 8 Nicolae Creţulescu Street, the National Museum of Romanian Literature - headquarters in Calea Griviţei 64-66, Cărturesti Verona, Cărturesti Carusel, Humanitas Cişmigiu Bookstore, ARCUB, Kyralina Bookstore, Cervantes Institute in Bucharest, "Anton Pann" Memorial House, Londohome, as well as in the most important high schools. The public has free access to the events of the Bucharest International Poetry Festival.

