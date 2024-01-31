Campaign in schools to raise awareness of the consequences of violence

Versiunea în limba română

Zero tolerance for violence in educational institutions, this is the objective of the authorities. The Ministry of Education and the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police are running, between January and June, the national Campaign for awareness of the consequences associated with acts of school violence in pre-university education units. According to the Ministry of Education: "We urge you to support and promote among the school community fundamental values that can prevent manifestations of bullying, such as: understanding, acceptance, respect and responsibility. On this occasion, we inform you that, in order to increase the degree of safety in pre-university education units, we are running, between January and June 2024, together with the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, the national campaign to raise awareness of the consequences associated with acts of school violence in pre-university education units". According to the cited source, the activities of the campaign will be carried out in all the counties of the country and in the Municipality of Bucharest, in at least five educational units/county/sector, with the target group being students from the 6th, 7th and 8th grades -a. As part of the campaign, students will be informed about the legal consequences of acts of school violence and parents will be informed on the topic of preventing student victimization, a competition will be organized among secondary school students on the topic of "School Safety", which will involve the creation of a logo and a slogan. Also, the partnership between local authorities with responsibilities in the field and representatives of parents and students will be strengthened, as well as the identification of possible partners with attributions in the field of school safety.