Ciolacu, taken to a lesson by USR senators

Versiunea în limba română

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is expected today in the Senate plenary to provide explanations regarding the new fiscal measures. The initiative was initiated by USR senators on October 23 and, according to the schedule, the head of the Government would participate in the Prime Minister's Hour to specify the real impact that the fiscal measures will have on the national economy and on the daily life of citizens .

Radu Mihail, the leader of the USR group in the Senate stated: "You cannot sit and watch as PSD and PNL empty the Parliament of any relevance in the management of the affairs of this country. The Government dictates, the Parliament votes, seems to be the principle that the current governing coalition wants to establish, and we want to remind Ciucă, Ciolacu and Iohannis that the Parliament controls the Government and the ministers, not the other way around. In the absence of parliamentary debates, there is no real politics, no democracy."

The USR parliamentarians claim that, before fulfilling the benchmarks in the PNRR and making reforms in the field of pensions and salaries, "The government led by Marcel Ciolacu started to increase taxes to impoverish the Romanians even more and must give explanations in Parliament".

Unlike "Government Time", which does not explicitly require ministers to be present, the Prime Minister has the obligation to participate in the requested debate, i.e. "Prime Minister's Time".