Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Constanta is building its stadium: City Hall pays, Government breathes a sigh of relief, and Hagi awaits the key

O.D.
English Section / 29 iulie

Versiunea în limba română

Constanta will have a new stadium, and if everything goes according to plan - that is, without the traditional "we got stuck in the auction” - the construction site will start in September, because, says Mayor Vergil Chiţac, "Farul and Gică Hagi deserve to play at home, not on the road”. After years of promises, models and dusty files in the CNI offices, the city mayor has decided that there is no more time to waste. Therefore, Constanta City Hall is investing 65 million lei, the local contribution to the project, and is putting it on the table from day one, as if it were on the market. "This way, the Government is relieved of the burden of immediate expenses” - said the mayor.

18,500 seats and a European vibe

The new stadium will have a capacity of 18,500 seats, training rooms, squash, commercial spaces, conferences and, of course, a lot of hope. It was designed to be multifunctional, it can also host tourism fairs or street-food festivals. The project costs a total of almost 100 million euros and is being carried out by the Ministry of Development, through the National Investment Company, in partnership with the Constanta City Hall. In translation: it is a collaboration between the state and the local, that is, exactly the kind of collaboration that, in Romania, works as effectively as a pass on the counterattack... directly into the goal.

The field of promises: it has been said in other years

Farul Constanta, the champion of local hearts and sometimes of League 1, has been at the center of discussions and promises related to sports infrastructure. In the meantime, he played at Ovidiu - but on Saturday he beat FCSB away, so the mayor's timing for the announcement was perfect. As it should be: the team wins on the field, the administration... promises from the stands.

The mayor's optimism: we have everything we need

"We have all the assets, we have the money, we have the solutions," declared Vergil Chiţac, gracefully ignoring the fact that Romanians have heard this phrase too many times, from too many politicians, and that, generally, the "solution" comes with a delay of about 18 months and an additional cost. The people of Constanta have heard a lot in recent years: about tourism, about infrastructure, about the future of the city. Now they have also heard about the stadium. Let's hope that, this time, the loyalty of the supporters will be rewarded with concrete, not just words.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

29 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 29 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

29 iulie
Ediţia din 29.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

28 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0704
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3443
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4328
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8297
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur466.3382

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
industrylink.eu
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb