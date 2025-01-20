Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Culture: Negotiations between unions and authorities

O.D.
English Section / 20 ianuarie

Photo source: Facebook / Natalia Intotero

Photo source: Facebook / Natalia Intotero

Versiunea în limba română

Cultural workers are increasingly expressing their dissatisfaction. Last week, the Minister of Culture, Natalia Intotero, had a meeting with representatives of the unions in the field, stating that she asked for concrete proposals to be made in order to ""be able to build viable solutions together''. According to the minister: ""I had an open and constructive dialogue with representatives of the National Federation of Trade Unions in Culture and the Press CulturMedia. We discussed the real problems that employees in the cultural sector are facing: the low level of salaries and the salary inequities between museum and library staff, two topics that deeply affect the motivation and stability of professionals in this field.'' According to her, culture must be a priority, to be closely linked to education: ""I carefully followed the unions' protest organized on the National Day of Culture - a gesture that underlines the seriousness of the problems in this sector. It is essential to find sustainable solutions, and for this we need collaboration. I emphasized that it is not enough to limit ourselves to requests, but we asked the unions to come up with concrete proposals in order to build viable solutions together.'' To continue the dialogue, a new meeting was set for February. ""I am determined to support this vital sector for our national identity and to make all the necessary efforts so that the voices of those in culture are heard and respected,'' said the minister. The National Federation of Culture and Press Unions "CulturMedia' protested on National Culture Day, with white armbands, to draw attention to the underfunding of Culture and the wage inequities to which employees in museums, libraries and cultural centers are subjected.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

20 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 20 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

20 ianuarie
Ediţia din 20.01.2025
danescu.ro
chocoland.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

17 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9759
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8284
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2980
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8939
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur419.8038

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

oaer.ro
greenenergyexpo-romenvirotec.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb