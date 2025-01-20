Versiunea în limba română

Didier Reynders, former European Commissioner for Justice between 2019 and 2024, is a suspect in a money laundering case, which was allegedly committed in 2018, that is, exactly the year in which the Justice system in our country was being turned against the wall by Liviu Dragnea and the PSD. In addition to Reynders, the authorities in Belgium are also investigating the national branch of ING Bank for alleged negligence in reporting suspicious money laundering activities, or rather to determine whether the bank fulfilled its legal obligations to notify suspicious transactions related to the former European Commissioner for Justice, according to an article published by the daily Le Soir.

According to the source cited, the former European Commissioner allegedly used several methods to conceal the origin of funds in his asset declarations, including depositing sums of money of uncertain origin into his bank accounts and purchasing tickets for the Belgian National Lottery. Investigations revealed that in 2018, when Reynders was foreign minister, ING Belgium asked him about cash deposits totaling approximately 800,000 euros. However, it is suspected that the money laundering activities continued afterwards, with another 200,000 euros being linked to the lottery, which is suspicious given that between 2007 and 2011, Didier Reynders was responsible for supervising the Belgian National Lottery as finance minister.

According to journalists from Le Soir, although ING Bank Belgium had reportedly noticed the irregularities as early as 2018, the bank did not report the suspicious activities to the Belgian financial intelligence unit (CTIF) until 2023, after Belgian prosecutors had launched an investigation. This delay raised questions about ING's compliance with its legal obligations in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

In a statement provided to Le Soir, ING Bank Belgium representatives said they could not comment on individual cases, but reiterated their commitment that the bank would act as a "guardian of the financial system" and cooperate with judicial authorities when the situation requires it. The National Bank of Belgium and the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office have not made any public statements on the case.

In December 2024, just days after Reynders ended his mandate as European Commissioner for Justice, the Belgian federal police carried out searches at several locations linked to him. Among those questioned were Reynders and his wife, a former magistrate. The charges against them are based on sophisticated financial transactions, which, according to the National Lottery, cannot be justified by a simple "addiction to gambling," as Reynders claimed in his defense. Another controversial element is the fact that Reynders and his wife hold the largest gambling accounts within the National Lottery, according to data provided by the institution.

Journalists from Le Soir also found the place where the Reynders couple bought large amounts of National Lottery tickets. According to the cited source, employees of a Texaco Prince D'Orange gas station - located 650 meters from Didier Reynders' home - stated that the two had purchasing behavior that could be considered suspicious by the National Lottery. The Reynders regularly bought lottery tickets, paying 3,000 euros each in cash for a single purchase, which, according to Belgian prosecutors, constitutes abnormal behavior. One of the former employees of the gas station advised a colleague to be discreet about the two and to immediately put the money received from the Reynders family in a safe.

Under Belgian law, banks, along with professions such as lawyers, accountants, notaries and real estate agents, are obliged to report any suspicious financial activity. This obligation becomes even more stringent in the case of prominent politicians, such as Didier Reynders, due to the increased risk of corruption and money laundering.

The National Bank of Belgium, which oversees the implementation of money laundering prevention rules, has extensive powers to inspect banks, request documents, access computer systems and question employees.

The Reynders-ING case highlights gaps in Belgium's financial supervision system, drawing attention to the importance of promptly reporting suspicious transactions. If the allegations are confirmed, this scandal could have major consequences not only for Reynders but also for ING's reputation, risking undermining public trust in financial institutions. As authorities continue their investigations, the Reynders case remains an alarming example of how high-ranking politicians can exploit loopholes in financial systems for personal gain. At the same time, it underlines the need for stricter controls and increased vigilance on the part of financial institutions in preventing money laundering.