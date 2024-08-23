Digital skills hub, financed by PNRR

Versiunea în limba română

The "Antim Ivireanul" County Library in Râmnicu Vâlcea will benefit from an important investment worth approximately 600,000 lei, financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). This amount will be used to set up a digital skills hub, aimed especially at young people. The President of Vâlcea County Council, Constantin Rădulescu, recently announced the start of this ambitious project, emphasizing the importance of modernizing and adapting the library to the current needs of the community. The project, entitled "Vâlcena libraries, new hubs for the development of digital skills", has as its main goal the creation of a modern educational space, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. This hub will be set up on the 1st floor of the library, where the room will be renovated and equipped with advanced IT technologies and specific furniture. Through this initiative, the Valcan authorities want to support the development of young people's digital skills, giving them access to modern resources and learning opportunities in an appropriate environment. Constantin Rădulescu emphasized that the renovation works have already started, after the order to start them was issued. With a budget of 178,000 lei allocated for the renovation and an estimated execution time of six months, the project aims to complete the works on time and to high quality standards. Rădulescu expressed his hope that the construction team will complete this project in optimal conditions, so that the community can benefit from the new digital hub as soon as possible. This investment comes in a context where digital skills are becoming increasingly important for integration into the labor market and personal development. Through the creation of this hub, the County Library "Antim Ivireanul" turns into an important education and training center for young people from Râmnicu Vâlcea and its surroundings. Access to modern equipment and digital resources will facilitate the learning process and open new horizons for users. The project "Vâlcea libraries, new hubs for the development of digital skills" represents an important initiative for Vâlcea county, bringing significant benefits to the local community. By modernizing the "Antim Ivireanul" County Library and creating a digital hub, young people will have a modern space at their disposal, which will allow them to develop the skills they need for the future. This investment, financed through PNRR, not only improves local infrastructure, but also contributes to raising the level of education and training a generation prepared for the challenges of the future.