Education: No fees and financial contributions to school competitions

O.D.
English Section / 20 ianuarie

Education: No fees and financial contributions to school competitions

The Ministry of Education and Research has approved the list of international, national and regional competitions, organized in Romania in the 2024 - 2025 school year, respectively the list of international, national, regional and inter-county extracurricular education projects.

"In order to organize and conduct all types of school competitions, it is prohibited to charge participation fees and/or request other financial contributions (purchase of books, magazines, guides, compendia, etc.)", informs the ministry. Also, in state pre-university education units, it is prohibited to organize and conduct school competitions and contests with a fee or for which any type of financial contribution is requested from parents/students (purchase of books, magazines, guides, compendia, etc.). Among the international, national and regional level competitions organized in Romania in the 2024 - 2025 school year, respectively the international, national, regional and inter-county extracurricular education projects, there are: school olympiads and international and national competitions in which Romanian students can participate, training activities for the selection of national teams in order to participate in international olympiads. Also included are national school competitions, with and without funding from the Ministry of Education, sports competitions organized within the "National School Sports Olympics', "High School Military Sports Olympics' and "National School Championships', the list of national and international extracurricular education projects taking place in Romania in the 2024 - 2025 school year, funded by the Ministry of Education and Research, the list of national and international extracurricular education projects taking place in Romania in the 2024 - 2025 school year, without funding from the Ministry of Education and Research, the list of regional and inter-county extracurricular education projects taking place in Romania in the 2024 - 2025 school year, without funding from the Ministry of Education and Research.

20 ianuarie

20 ianuarie
Ediţia din 20.01.2025
17 Ian. 2025
