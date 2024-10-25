Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Education: One hundred million lei for "Green Week''

O.D.
English Section / 25 octombrie

Education: One hundred million lei for "Green Week''

School activities with expenses are being held, and the authorities know this very well. One hundred million lei will be distributed to schools across the country, through inspectorates, for activities within the "Green Week'' program, the Ministry of Education announces. According to Minister Ligia Deca, the money will be distributed to schools across the country, through inspectorates, for activities such as: the purchase of teaching materials for organizing demonstration lessons; excursions with the theme of environmental education, arranging the school's green space, greening actions; entrance to botanical gardens/national parks, museums; field research trips; arranging the school's green space; greening actions, waste collection; arranging a "green corner' inside the educational unit; participation and organization of experience exchanges with other educational units in the community or in the country, in the field of environmental education and climate change. According to the minister: "I am glad that together with the Administration of the Environmental Fund we support schools to organize these activities! I also remind you that last year the platform sappatanaverde.edu.ro/ro was launched - a valuable resource of activities proposed by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests and subordinate entities, as well as a series of organizations with experience in the field of environmental and climate education''. Students and teachers are the first beneficiaries of these investments.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

