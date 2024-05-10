Education, prepared to "collaborate" with Artificial Intelligence

Versiunea în limba română

Education is digitizing at a rapid pace. Artificial intelligence will be integrated more and more into education, says Minister Ligia Deca, emphasizing that this integration must be based on the digitization of educational platforms and resources. According to the Minister of Education, it is essential that artificial intelligence be a tool focused on the needs of students and useful to teachers, with respect for ethics and personal data protection standards. According to the minister: "Artificial intelligence will be integrated more and more into education. But it is extremely important that this integration is based on the digitization of educational platforms and resources, because only in this way will we be able to truly benefit from the advantages of this tool It is also essential that AI is a tool focused on the needs of students and useful to teachers, respecting the norms of ethics and personal data protection standards". The minister states that the digitization of the evaluation at the national exams helps to identify the real learning results: "The digitalization of the evaluation at the national exams, for example, helps us to identify the real learning results and it is the first time that Romania has such a tool. Digital resources that we use in the classroom means not only more dynamic classes, but also tools that facilitate access to information, its transmission, understanding and use.It is also our responsibility to help children to constructively integrate technology into their activities, and one among the concrete steps is that we will train 100,000 teachers in the field of digital pedagogy". It would be ideal for these tools to reach absolutely all schools, in order to disappear the discrepancies between the city and the countryside.