EURO 2024: FRF collects 12,250,000 euros from UEFA

Beyond the results in the arenas and the love of the fans, the financial gain "caused" by this qualification cannot be neglected either. Romania will collect a total of 12,250,000 euros following the participation in Euro-2024 from Germany, according to the data published by the daily AS. Like all the qualified teams, the tricolors received the sum of 9,250,000 euros for their presence at the final tournament. The victory against Ukraine, score 3-0, brought another million euros, and the draw with Slovakia (1-1) was compensated with 500,000 euros. The qualification in the round of 16 brought another 1,500,000 euros, so the total amount collected by the tricolors amounts to 12,250,000 euros.

Before the quarter-finals, Spain is the team that secured the most money, 16,250,000 euros, followed by Germany, with 15,750,000 euros. France, England, Switzerland and Turkey have secured 15,250,000 euros each. The teams qualified in the semi-finals will be rewarded with 4 million euros each. The finalist of Euro-2024 will receive another 5 million euros, and the winner of the trophy will be rewarded with 8 million euros. If they win Euro-2024, Spain could receive a total of 28.25 million euros.

On the other hand, a good period is coming for FRF from a financial point of view. The wave of sympathy, the large number of spectators present at the stadiums, the extraordinary TV audiences, will attract new sponsorship contracts, and the amounts will be much higher than in the last eight years.