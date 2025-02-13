Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Functional Illiteracy, a Danger for the Country

O.D.
English Section / 13 februarie

Functional Illiteracy, a Danger for the Country

The Minister of Education and Research, Daniel David, claims that functional illiteracy represents a danger for our country. Daniel David stated that the role of a Minister of Education is also to educate, even informally, people who need it, on how to rationally debate a topic of relevance to the country: "Honestly and directly, I am not happy that I am starting this term as Minister with such a project, which inevitably comes with scandals. But the framework plans represent curricular emergencies (they should have been introduced in 2021 at the latest), legal (they are imposed by the new legal regulations of 2023), moral-psychological (we can no longer put our children at risk, making them take subjects and classes that are exaggerated in number and/or without adequate psycho-pedagogical organization) and, terribly important, national security (functional illiteracy already puts our country at risk). This cannot continue! And the role of a responsible minister is to address precisely such problems/reforms".

The minister participated in the first debate dedicated to the draft framework plans for high school education: "We had the first national debate on the draft framework plans for high school education. And education professionals have started to show why they are in education. Unlike the public space (social networks, even various publications, etc.) - where in addition to serious analyses you still too often find solemn banalities, irrational and/or half-educated concerns, if not just virulent/aggressive criticism or disarming congratulations -, here there were convergent and divergent analyses and discussions, more cerebral or more emotional, all of them focused on problems and solutions. Many participated and, obviously, in such an endeavor, not everyone was able to express themselves".

According to him, those interested can send suggestions in writing, with the Ministry of Education and Research trying to improve the format of the next debates. "I have taken many good suggestions from this process, which will be included in the final version proposed in May," David informed. The next national debate will take place in Cluj-Napoca.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

13 februarie
Ediţia din 13.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

12 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9770
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7980
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2633
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9687
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur444.7316

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb