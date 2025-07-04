Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Gabriel Biriş: "The fiscal package proposed by the Government is the lesser evil”

George Marinescu
English Section / 4 iulie

Gabriel Biriş: "The fiscal package proposed by the Government is the lesser evil”

Versiunea în limba română

Tax consultant Gabriel Biriş, a lawyer and former secretary of state at the Ministry of Finance during the Cioloş government, claims that the package of fiscal changes proposed by the Bolojan Cabinet is the lesser evil.

Gabriel Biriş told us: "The new tax measures will have an impact on everyone, whether we are talking about companies that borrow from banks, whether we are talking about ordinary citizens who will buy goods and services with higher VAT, or whether we are talking about companies that pay increased excise taxes on fuel. All tax increases will be reflected in prices. But at this moment, the Bologna government could not do anything else, because it had to choose between two evils: the lesser evil - tax increases and the cuts that have begun, because I hope that the reduction of the increases in the budgetary system is just the beginning of the reform, and the greater evil - the downgrade of the rating granted to our country and the loss of European funds. Therefore, taking into account that measures were needed that would produce short-term effects and that would give confidence to institutional investors and rating agencies, I do not think anything else could be done at this moment. It is obvious that all tax increases will inhibit economic growth and we will probably even register a decrease, but in this case we are talking about a soft-landing, a controlled landing. If we had a downgrade, we would have a disaster”.

The fiscal expert states that the measures proposed by the Government should be enough to balance the state budget, recalling that they were taken in light of the risk of a downgrade, given that representatives of the Fitch rating agency were in Bucharest last week where they discussed with the central authorities.

Gabriel Biriş also pointed out: "However, among the measures proposed by the Government, the most dangerous seems to me to be the 4% tax on banks' turnover. I remember that in 2018, when the so-called greed tax was introduced, the rating agencies stated that such a tax affects the banking system, the health of the financial system and that they will reduce our country's rating. I hope that the current rulers have ensured that this will not happen. Last year, the banking system had 14.2 billion lei profit on 70 billion lei turnover. This profit can cover the tax increase desired by the Government. But what do we do if we end up in a situation where non-performing loans increase, banks start making losses and have to pay tax on turnover? It is clear that the reasonable profitability, i.e. somewhere around 20% of the Romanian banking system last year, is mainly stimulated by the massive state loans, which pays very high interest rates, with very low risks. Basically, at the moment, the state is competing completely unfairly with the business environment for loans, and this is suffocating the entire economy. At a time when the state is paying interest rates of over 7%, the bank will not grant a private individual a loan with an interest rate of less than 8%, because it is a higher risk and a higher cost. When you lend to a company, you have to do a risk analysis, monitor it, etc., activities that increase the costs for the bank”.

However, the tax expert declared himself dissatisfied with the fact that the tax package proposed by the Bologna government does not include an increase in the taxation of gains from stock market transactions.

"I spoke with brokers about the fact that the tax on these transactions was reduced to 1% and they told me that the reduction of this tax did not lead to an increase in investments. I think that a 10% tax on gains from stock market transactions should be returned. Maybe it will be in the second fiscal package, at the end of July, but I think it is not ok because all the changes to the Tax Code must be made only once. We are tired of hundreds of changes. You cannot increase VAT and leave a 1% tax on stock market transactions for now, because you are destroying all credibility. This percentage applies only to transactions on the BVB and for Romanian brokers. I do not know how we do not have an infringement on this because the free movement of capital in the European Union is affected”, concluded Gabriel Biriş.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

04 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

04 iulie
Ediţia din 04.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

03 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0603
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.2917
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4141
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8612
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur461.6576

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapeseries.com
ccib.ro
aiiro.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb