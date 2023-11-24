Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Growing business and profit for Prospecţiuni

A.I.
English Section / 24 noiembrie

Photo source: prospectiuni.com

Photo source: prospectiuni.com

Versiunea în limba română

"We are actively looking to expand our services to international markets"

Prospecţiuni Bucharest, a company controlled by businessman Ovidiu Tender, reported for the first nine months of the year a turnover of 187.3 million lei, 54% more than in the same period last year, and a net profit of 25.3 million lei, well above the 9.5 million lei from January-September 2022, according to a company report published yesterday on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

"The increase in turnover was generated by the improvement of the geophysical data acquisition activity, as work was carried out in the framework of three large 3D projects (two already completed and one in progress). In the first nine months of the year, the activity of acquiring geodetic data was carried out without interruption", the report states.

The company's operating expenses amounted to 156.9 million lei, 41% more than in the first nine months of last year, while the operating result was almost 31.7 million lei, up 180 %. "Against the background of oil and gas price maintenance at a high level and especially of the energy independence strategy, the short- and medium-term perspective foresees an intensification of investments by companies in the upream market (n.r. exploration and production). Also, to increase financial stability and ensure an upward trend in activity, we are actively looking to expand our services to international markets," the report also states.

According to the company, for the downhole geophysical investigation and drilling division, Prospecting activity saw a 5% increase. "Based on the existing contracts, which are already underway, as well as the requests from the market, we estimate for the following periods at least a maintenance of the current volume of works", the document also mentions.

In the spring of last year, Prosprcţiuni Bucureşti emerged from insolvency.

At mid-year, Ovidiu Tender owned 56% of the company, while SIF Muntenia owned 12% of the provider of geological and geophysical prospecting services.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

24 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 24 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

24 noiembrie
Ediţia din 24.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului

HR

Suplimentul BURSA HR
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
hidroelectrica.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

23 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9710
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5522
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1572
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7135
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur291.6931

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb