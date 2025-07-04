Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Heatwave claims lives, causes devastating fires and affects nuclear reactors

O.D.
English Section / 4 iulie

Heatwave claims lives, causes devastating fires and affects nuclear reactors

Versiunea în limba română

Europe is currently experiencing a new extreme heatwave, wreaking havoc from Paris to Athens, testing the limits of infrastructure, ecosystems and emergency systems. Record temperatures, sometimes exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, have led to loss of life, devastating fires and unprecedented safety measures, including in the nuclear sector.

Two deaths and hundreds of medical cases in France

In France, Environment Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher announced two deaths related to the heatwave and more than 300 people receiving emergency treatment due to the effects of extreme temperatures. On Tuesday, 16 departments, including the Paris region, were placed under red alert - the highest level of meteorological risk. Southern and central France recorded temperatures of over 41°C, while the capital reached 38°C. Some regions reported their highest temperatures on record for July.

Some schools were closed for safety reasons, but will reopen after the weather improves on Thursday.

Spain: Fatal farm fire and massive destruction

In Spain, two people died after a fire broke out in a farming area in Catalonia, near the town of Cosco. A farmer and his employee were trapped in the flames while in a vehicle and were unable to escape, despite calling emergency services. The fire destroyed at least 5,000 hectares, and more than 20,000 residents were advised to stay indoors. In some cases, preventive evacuations were also carried out. A huge cloud of smoke and ash, 14 kilometers high, was carried by the wind to Lleida, 60 km away.

Switzerland partially closes nuclear power plant

Even the energy sector is feeling the impact of the heat wave. In Switzerland, one reactor at the Beznau nuclear power plant has been temporarily shut down and the second is operating at half capacity due to excessive heating of the Aare river, which supplies cooling water.

The plant's operator, Axpo, explained that the measure is a preventive one, designed to avoid damage to the aquatic ecosystem. "During hot summers, overheating of already warm waters must be avoided," the company said. The Beznau plant is one of the oldest in the world, having been operational since 1969.

A climate crisis in full swing

The heat wave in Europe is part of an increasingly frequent pattern of weather extremes, fueled by anthropogenic climate change. Scientists warn that such episodes will become more frequent, severe and unpredictable in the coming years, affecting not only human health but also agriculture, infrastructure and biodiversity. In the meantime, governments are called upon to react quickly and effectively, implementing climate adaptation measures, reducing emissions and protecting vulnerable populations.

