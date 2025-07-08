Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Heatwave in Greece and Southeastern Europe: temperatures up to 42 degrees Celsius

O.D.
English Section / 8 iulie

Heatwave in Greece and Southeastern Europe: temperatures up to 42 degrees Celsius

Versiunea în limba română

An intense heatwave is hitting Greece and large parts of Southeastern Europe these days, with temperatures that could reach the dangerous threshold of 42 degrees Celsius, according to a warning sent by the DPA agency. Hot air currents coming from North Africa are causing a significant increase in temperatures in the region, especially in continental areas.

Athens is literally boiling: 37 degrees Celsius since morning

According to the Greek meteorological service, on Sunday morning the thermometers in the Athens area were already indicating 37 degrees Celsius - an unusually high value for the first part of the day. Specialists warn that the highest temperatures will be recorded on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the temperature values following to decrease slightly towards the end of the week, to around 35 degrees Celsius.

Central regions, hardest hit

The highest temperatures are forecast in the lowlands of central Greece, where warm air stagnates and the urban "heat island” effect exacerbates thermal discomfort. Residents of large cities are thus exposed to the risks caused by extreme heat, especially the elderly, children and those with chronic conditions.

Islands and coastal areas - natural refuges against heat

The situation is noticeably different on the Greek islands and along the coasts, where the sea breeze contributes to a decrease in the perceived temperature. According to Greek meteorologists, temperatures in these regions will be 3 to 5 degrees lower than inland, making the islands a refuge for tourists and locals alike.

Support measures for vulnerable categories

Faced with the risks associated with the heat wave, local authorities in Greece have begun to implement support measures for the vulnerable population. Many municipalities are providing air-conditioned spaces - in community centers, libraries or gyms - where citizens can take shelter during the hottest hours of the day.

These spaces are intended in particular for the homeless, the elderly and those who do not have air conditioning at home. Greek public radio has repeatedly broadcast the recommendations of meteorologists and doctors, urging citizens to avoid direct exposure to the sun, drink fluids and seek shaded or cool areas.

A new climate test for southern Europe

The heat wave comes on the heels of a summer already marked by extreme episodes in southern Europe. Phenomena of this type are becoming increasingly frequent in the context of climate change, climatologists warn. High temperatures, associated with drought and wildfires, can quickly turn a holiday period into a nightmare. Even the capital of our country is not exempt from thermal discomfort, with 41 degrees Celsius recorded yesterday. In this context, adapting urban infrastructure, modernizing early warning systems, and protecting vulnerable groups become essential to reducing the human and economic impact of heat waves.

