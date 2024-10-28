Humanity is adapting to nature's challenges

Versiunea în limba română

Humanity is adapting and trying to cope with nature's challenges. Almost two decades after the devastating tsunami of 2004, humanity now has a global early warning system designed to protect millions of lives from this type of natural disaster. At a recent conference in Jakarta, oceanographers and UNESCO experts discussed major advances in preventing and managing tsunami risks. "We are much better prepared than in 2004. The global early warning system is saving lives," said Bernardo Aliaga, a tsunami specialist at UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission. The 2004 tragedy highlighted the need for a global surveillance network, and today, through an expanded system of 1,400 monitoring stations, the time between the detection of a tsunami and the triggering of an alert has been reduced to a few minutes, giving vulnerable populations more time to take shelter. However, experts warn that while the system provides additional safety, there is no universal protection. "Are we safer? Yes, maybe. Are we safer everywhere in the world? Maybe not," Aliaga explained, stressing that preparedness efforts must continue, especially in coastal regions at risk. The global goal is that by 2030, all communities in risk areas will be fully prepared for a possible tsunami. To this end, experts recommend preventive measures, including educating local communities on survival actions and installing warning beacons near major tectonic faults. Also essential is preparing people to act quickly in the event of a tsunami, whether by moving to higher ground or understanding the natural signs of an impending disaster. Countries hit hard by the 2004 tsunami, caused by a magnitude 9 earthquake, including India, Indonesia and Thailand, remain among the most vulnerable, along with Japan, which was hit by a similar event in 2011. That tsunami left more than 18,500 dead and missing, highlighting once again the need for preparedness and an effective global warning system. Laura Kong, of the International Tsunami Information Center in Honolulu, stressed that while not all deaths from these devastating events can be avoided, prevention can reduce their impact. "We don't know when the next big one will happen, but we do know that we can be as prepared as possible," she said. With continued efforts to educate, monitor, and build resilience, humanity is making significant strides toward limiting human losses and minimizing the devastating effects of tsunamis.