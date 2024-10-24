Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Hundreds of European students celebrate "Halloween in Transylvania"

O.D.
English Section / 24 octombrie

Hundreds of European students celebrate "Halloween in Transylvania"

Over 600 young people from all over Europe will gather in our country, between October 24-27, for the "Halloween in Transylvania" event, organized by Erasmus Student Network (ESN) Romania, the first stop on this adventure being Brasov. According to the organizers:

"With a series of activities prepared, this year's edition promises an unforgettable Halloween celebration at three emblematic castles: Bran Castle, Peles Castle and Cantacuzino Castle, each offering a unique setting to celebrate one of the most anticipated times of the year. The adventure begins in the heart of Romania, in the medieval city of Brasov. Known for its Gothic architecture, its cobbled streets and its proximity to legendary places in Transylvania, Brasov is the perfect gateway for the event". This year, the event will host the Erasmus Generation Summit, and participants will also enjoy a Treasure Hunt and themed parties. "ESN Romania has passionately planned this event to ensure that participants will be able to enjoy both what our country has to offer and a cultural perspective on the country's history and legends. Expect lots of costumes, Halloween spirit and the courage to embrace the legends of Dracula's country," the organizers say. Tourist attractions change from one generation to the next, but certain landmarks are fixed.

