Interwar music has a dedicated festival

Old music deserves a chance from new generations. The first edition of the International Interwar Music Festival - FIMI 2024 will take place between July 5 and 7, at the Radio Hall, the "Mihail Jora" Concert Studio. The event dedicated to the glory of the music of the 20s - 40s is organized under the motto "A music to remember" by the ProCultArt Association, the initiators and organizers being the actress Miruna Ionescu and the violinist Valentin Albeşteanu. According to the organizers, the purpose of the festival is the revitalization, valorization and public recognition of the intangible heritage represented by musical genres such as tango, waltz, swing, foxtrot, charleston, cafe-concert, musette, cabaret music and other styles derived from them, genres that created the sound curtain of a Europe thirsty for life, beauty and freedom, but over which layers of oblivion have settled over the years. The event brings together established artists from countries such as France, Germany, Great Britain and Romania, where, through the cultural projects carried out, they rewrite the history of this musical period, in classical interpretations, but adapted to our days. Their musical programs contain famous creations of the interwar years, which ensured and ensure an international dialogue based on the promotion of European cultural values and resources, but also a dialogue between generations. Miruna Ionescu, president of the ProCultArt Association, said: "The International Festival of Interwar Music exists and for the first time in the last 100 years Romania is showing off, once again, together with other European countries, the heritage represented by the music that provided the sound curtain of that interwar music created strong cultural, diplomatic and even economic connections between states. we have achieved so far and at the same time an initiative of public recognition of the cultural values of the past represented by the creations of the great interwar composers". The violinist Valentin Albeşteanu stated that at the beginning it was "a dream called Story from the Bucharest of old": "I think that was the hardest moment...to find the strength to believe that our Story can come to life and through it to we can give people joy. The years passed... we laughed, we sighed, we learned the meaning of waiting but also the value that the moment can have, we enjoyed the applause, we drank from the sweet cup of success, but I felt and the cold thrill of doubt. (...) Now, at the start of the first edition of the International Interwar Music Festival, we want to bring to your soul the eternal charm of those musics that animated the bohemian and cultural life of the interwar period, the joy of meeting with established artists, but also the confidence that these musics will be an occasion of joy for the audience, many years from now". The event starts on July 5, from 7:00 p.m., with "La Belle Epoque, de belle music - From classical to cafe-concert" supported by the Galati Kronstadt Quintet from Romania - Florin Ionescu Galati - violin, Alexandru Hamzea - violin, Liliana Lazăr - violin, Luiza Balint - viola, Alexandra Enache - cello, Iulian Hăşfăleanu - double bass. The event will take place with the extraordinary participation of the actor Marius Bodochi.