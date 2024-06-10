Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Interwar music has a dedicated festival

O.D.
English Section / 10 iunie

Interwar music has a dedicated festival

Versiunea în limba română

Old music deserves a chance from new generations. The first edition of the International Interwar Music Festival - FIMI 2024 will take place between July 5 and 7, at the Radio Hall, the "Mihail Jora" Concert Studio. The event dedicated to the glory of the music of the 20s - 40s is organized under the motto "A music to remember" by the ProCultArt Association, the initiators and organizers being the actress Miruna Ionescu and the violinist Valentin Albeşteanu. According to the organizers, the purpose of the festival is the revitalization, valorization and public recognition of the intangible heritage represented by musical genres such as tango, waltz, swing, foxtrot, charleston, cafe-concert, musette, cabaret music and other styles derived from them, genres that created the sound curtain of a Europe thirsty for life, beauty and freedom, but over which layers of oblivion have settled over the years. The event brings together established artists from countries such as France, Germany, Great Britain and Romania, where, through the cultural projects carried out, they rewrite the history of this musical period, in classical interpretations, but adapted to our days. Their musical programs contain famous creations of the interwar years, which ensured and ensure an international dialogue based on the promotion of European cultural values and resources, but also a dialogue between generations. Miruna Ionescu, president of the ProCultArt Association, said: "The International Festival of Interwar Music exists and for the first time in the last 100 years Romania is showing off, once again, together with other European countries, the heritage represented by the music that provided the sound curtain of that interwar music created strong cultural, diplomatic and even economic connections between states. we have achieved so far and at the same time an initiative of public recognition of the cultural values of the past represented by the creations of the great interwar composers". The violinist Valentin Albeşteanu stated that at the beginning it was "a dream called Story from the Bucharest of old": "I think that was the hardest moment...to find the strength to believe that our Story can come to life and through it to we can give people joy. The years passed... we laughed, we sighed, we learned the meaning of waiting but also the value that the moment can have, we enjoyed the applause, we drank from the sweet cup of success, but I felt and the cold thrill of doubt. (...) Now, at the start of the first edition of the International Interwar Music Festival, we want to bring to your soul the eternal charm of those musics that animated the bohemian and cultural life of the interwar period, the joy of meeting with established artists, but also the confidence that these musics will be an occasion of joy for the audience, many years from now". The event starts on July 5, from 7:00 p.m., with "La Belle Epoque, de belle music - From classical to cafe-concert" supported by the Galati Kronstadt Quintet from Romania - Florin Ionescu Galati - violin, Alexandru Hamzea - violin, Liliana Lazăr - violin, Luiza Balint - viola, Alexandra Enache - cello, Iulian Hăşfăleanu - double bass. The event will take place with the extraordinary participation of the actor Marius Bodochi.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

10 iunie
Ediţia din 10.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

07 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9760
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5668
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1360
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8452
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur343.3616

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
mastercommunications.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb