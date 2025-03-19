Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Japan and China - the countries that hold the most US government bonds

A.V.
English Section / 19 martie

Japan and China - the countries that hold the most US government bonds

Versiunea în limba română

The United States owes foreign investors $8.5 trillion in national debt - nearly a quarter of the total debt, according to a visualcapitalist.com analysis that highlights the largest foreign holders of U.S. government securities.

U.S. debt increases when the government spends more than it collects in taxes and other revenues. To cover this shortfall, the U.S. Treasury issues Treasuries and bonds. These securities are highly liquid, widely used by central banks as reserves and favored by investors during times of market volatility. The national debt is the total of the government's accumulated budget deficits, minus any surpluses, the source said.

The U.S. national debt has topped $34 trillion and, according to projections by the Congressional Budget Office, could reach $50 trillion within the next decade.

US Treasury Department figures for December 2024 show that Japan is the largest foreign holder of US debt, with over a trillion dollars, followed by China ($759 billion) and the UK ($723 billion). Next are Luxembourg ($424 billion), Cayman Islands ($419 billion), Canada ($379 billion), Belgium ($375 billion), Ireland ($336 billion), France ($332 billion), Switzerland ($289 billion), Taiwan ($282 billion), Hong Kong ($255 billion), Singapore ($249 billion), India ($219 billion), Brazil ($202 billion), Norway ($158 billion), Saudi Arabia ($138 billion), South Korea ($125 billion), Mexico ($103 billion), Germany ($97 billion), rest of the world ($1.6 trillion).

Should the US pay its debt?

Technically, the US must pay interest on its debt and the principal on government bonds that mature, according to the cited source. However, as Business Insider writes, it is rare for countries to pay off their debt in full. For example, the UK still has debts from the Napoleonic Wars (1799 - 1815).

More important than total debt is its ratio to GDP, more precisely how much the country's resources can cover the interest and principal on that debt. The ratio of US debt to GDP was about 98% at the end of 2024, below the critical threshold of 100%, which some economists consider a warning sign.

Debt under Trump

One way to limit debt growth is to reduce federal spending. To achieve this, the new Trump administration established the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Under Elon Musk's leadership, DOGE has already taken a hard look at several federal agencies. The department's goal is to identify and eliminate unnecessary spending, with Musk estimating a potential savings of $2 trillion from government "waste."

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

19 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 19 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

19 martie
Ediţia din 19.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului

DIKE

Suplimentul BURSA DIKE
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

18 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9774
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5516
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1759
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9132
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur442.3181

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
pptt.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb