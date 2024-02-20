Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

JPMorgan: European bank shareholder returns have already peaked

V.R.
English Section / 20 februarie

JPMorgan: European bank shareholder returns have already peaked

Versiunea în limba română

Equity returns for European bank shareholders appear to have already peaked, according to JPMorgan Chase strategists, who believe the prospect of European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate cuts this year will reduce earnings for the sector, according to Bloomberg.

Positive catalysts, including higher bond yields and rising earnings per share, will fade, according to JPMorgan strategists. They point out that while the European economy has avoided a recession in the second half of 2023, its outlook is considered weak. "Both dividends and share buybacks are unlikely to be safe going forward if the credit and macro environment weakens or if regulatory scrutiny increases," JPMorgan strategists added.

According to the quoted source, credit institutions have benefited from the European Central Bank's "historic campaign" of monetary tightening, but there are warnings that increases in loan income will be limited, which will affect the earnings of banks in the region.

It should be noted that Spain's Banco Santander yesterday joined European banks that recently announced increased payouts to investors, informing about a new share buyback worth 1.5 billion euros ($2.2 billion). The bank also increased its cash dividend after making a record profit last year.

Deutsche Bank (Germany), Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit (Italy) also announced share buyback plans with the release of their 2023 financial results.

Big European banks had record profits last year

For the first time in history, Europe's largest banks last year had cumulative profits of more than 100 billion euros ($108 billion), in the context in which the impetus given by the increased interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB) allowed commercial banks to generate record results, reports Bloomberg.

The combined net profit of the 20 biggest banks in continental Europe, which have so far reported results for 2023, rose to euro103 billion, up from euro78 billion in 2022. In addition, three-quarters of banks from the analyzed group recorded the highest profits in their history last year, according to Bloomberg data, cited by Agerpres.

The increase in profitability has allowed the banks to increase the rewards given to investors and also boosted their share price, a stock market index that groups the shares of the banks registering an advance of about 20% last year. Even if the significant advance in profits will be difficult to repeat this year, many banks are optimistic that the increase in commission income will allow them to continue to increase their bottom line.

The group of banks analyzed by Bloomberg does not include the Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG, whose profit rose to $29 billion last year on the back of its takeover of rival Credit Suisse.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

20 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 20 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

20 februarie
Ediţia din 20.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
raobooks.com
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

19 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9773
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6189
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2445
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8269
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur299.7327

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb