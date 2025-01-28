Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Lawsuit: Huge damages sought from Warner Bros. Discovery

O.D.
English Section / 28 ianuarie

Photo source: Facebook/ Chris Brown



American singer Chris Brown has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery and other companies involved in the production of the documentary "Chris Brown: A History of Violence", broadcast on October 27, 2024 by the Investigation Discovery TV channel. The artist is seeking $500 million in damages. The documentary addresses legal incidents and allegations of violence that have marked the artist's career, which Brown claims is "a misleading and defamatory narrative".

Allegations by Chris Brown's team

In the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Chris Brown's lawyers claim that the documentary contains unfounded and sensational allegations, including sexual assault and evidence tampering, which have been rejected by the courts. They claim that the documentary's producers sought to increase viewership and revenue at the expense of the artist's reputation. "Mr. Brown has never been found guilty of any sexual offense," a statement on the singer's Instagram account emphasized.

Background of the controversy

Chris Brown, 35, has been involved in several scandals over the years, including the 2009 incident when he was found guilty of assault against singer Rihanna. There have also been other allegations of assault, including in 2016 and earlier this year. However, the artist's lawyers argue that the documentary undermines his rehabilitation efforts and damages the credibility of real survivors of violence.

Warner Bros. Discovery Response

Investigation Discovery said it supports the production and will defend the documentary in court. Chris Brown is seeking $500 million in damages from Warner Bros., Ample, LLC, and others involved in the making of the documentary.

The case highlights the tensions between media producers' free speech rights and the right to protect individual reputations. The trial will be closely watched, given the impact on Chris Brown's career and the implications for the documentary industry.

28 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 28 ianuarie

