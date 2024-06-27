Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Marcel Boloş, agrees with the postponement of e-TVA until January 1, 2025

George Marinescu
English Section / 27 iunie

Photo source: facebook / Marcel Bolos

Photo source: facebook / Marcel Bolos

Versiunea în limba română

The deadlines set out in GEO 70/2024 regarding the implementation of the e-VAT mechanism could be postponed tomorrow by the Government until January 1, 2025, stated yesterday Marcel Boloş, the Minister of Finance, faced in recent days with the revolt of the business environment against the new obligations imposed on entrepreneurs.

Marcel Boloş, the Minister of Finance, told Economedia, quoted by G4Media: "We are willing to postpone the deadline for data transmission by another 6 months. Adapting to the reform is more difficult. We are not talking about postponing the entry into force, but about extending the deadlines for VAT difference notes and supporting notes by 6 months, until January 1, 2025. It is a period in which we analyze the differences between our fiscal record situation and the situation that the taxpayer has and we clarify where these differences arise. But we will not abandon the mechanism, it is absolutely necessary".

He also said that tomorrow is the last meeting in which the government can issue an emergency ordinance regarding the extension of the deadlines for VAT difference notes and supporting notes.

Marcel Boloş's statement comes after several professional associations of accountants, consultants, but also large business organizations complained about the lack of transparency of the way the new legislation was adopted, but also because it would introduce a burdensome bureaucracy for companies. It is about GEO 70/2024, approved on June 21, without prior public consultation, a normative act introducing the pre-filled VAT return from August 1, 2024.

Companies will receive from ANAF this statement pre-filled with data and information contained in the IT systems of the Ministry of Finance. They must check the pre-filled data and information and determine whether they are consistent with the taxable operations carried out and the tax situation. Subsequently, companies will be required to submit this document every month, by the 25th of the month, through the Virtual Private Space. The purpose of this measure is to combat fraud by preventing situations of erroneous account completion.

The owners of micro, small and medium-sized companies, members of the National Council of SMEs (CNIPMMR), requested the Government to postpone the obligations regarding eTVA.

In a press release, CNIPMMR draws attention that "in the adopted form, the ordinance will block the activity of entrepreneurs, without achieving its goal of reducing tax evasion, making it difficult for companies to operate, leading to an increase in the costs of updating software and labor or with outsourced accounting services".

GEO 70/2024 was also criticized by CECAR and OFA-UGIR, accounting experts and entrepreneurs claiming that the new normative act will block their activity.

We mention that Marcel Boloş declared that the new measure was introduced in the interest of the Romanian state, as the main tool to reduce the VAT GAP, which currently amounts to 35 billion lei uncollected annually.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 iunie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

27 iunie
Ediţia din 27.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

RETAIL

Suplimentul BURSA RETAIL
APA NOVA
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

26 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9769
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6557
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1867
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9003
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur346.8311

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb