Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Merger of India INX - NSE IX, cancelled

A.V.
English Section / 27 mai

Photo source: www.nseindia.com

Photo source: www.nseindia.com

Versiunea în limba română

The merger between Indian markets INX and NSE-IX, divisions of the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, which operates in the International Financial Services Centre, has been called off more than a year after talks began, reports The Hindu Businessline.

A BSE spokesperson said talks continued for some time but the exchange decided to call off the merger.

K Rajaraman, chairman of the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA), said: "The BSE board did not agree to the merger. The board of the exchange analyzed the proposal in detail and communicated that it only sees value in investing in the market and growing the products. As long as the stock market is ready to invest, the decision to cancel the merger is fine for us."

Last month, Rajaraman said merger talks between the two exchanges were at an "advanced stage" and NSE IX would continue to operate as a separate international market in GIFT-City after the merger. Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, also referred to as GIFT City, is an under-construction central business district in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, India.

The number of contracts traded on India INX has fallen massively

The average volume of contracts traded daily on the India INX fell to 62,000 in fiscal 2024 from 706,000 in the previous fiscal year. Total turnover at NSE-IX was $734.5 billion in FY2024, up 161 percent from the previous year, according to the source cited.

Industry officials believe that BSE will have to "start from scratch" to turn India INX around, working on product and marketing, and investing heavily in infrastructure and technology. The exchange currently does not have a CEO. Mayank Jain is Chief Financial Officer and Jay Soni is Chief Regulatory Officer.

India INX, a subsidiary of BSE, was the first international stock exchange inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at GIFT City in January 2017. National Stock Exchange's wholly owned subsidiary, NSE IX, followed soon after this inauguration and established its started operations in June 2017.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Lansare carte

Ziarul BURSA

27 mai
Ediţia din 27.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Piaţa financiar-bancară”
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

24 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9744
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5940
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0203
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8371
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur345.4718

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
tophotelconference.ro
mastercommunications.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb