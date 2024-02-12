Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Messi, subject of scandal on the Miami-Hong Kong axis

O.D.
English Section / 12 februarie

Messi, subject of scandal on the Miami-Hong Kong axis

Versiunea în limba română

Messi's career entered a very good area financially, but full of controversies, some even unrelated to sports. The scandal over Lionel Messi's absence from a friendly in Hong Kong has spread to mainland China, with some accusing him of trying to demean Beijing. The Argentine and his team, Inter Miami, drew the ire of fans when Messi remained on the bench during the match against a team from Hong Kong, citing an injury. Fans, some of whom had paid more than 4,800 Hong Kong dollars ($500) to see the former PSG star, chanted "Money back", raised fists with thumbs down and booed the co-owner team, David Beckham, when he tried to please the crowd. Chinese outrage grew when he was seen playing 30 minutes in a friendly in Japan. The Global Times newspaper suggested that foreign forces conspired to damage Hong Kong's reputation: "One theory is that Messi's actions were politically motivated, to the extent that Hong Kong wanted to stimulate the economy through this event and that external forces they deliberately wanted to humiliate Hong Kong with this incident. Hong Kong people hate Messi, Inter Miami and the dark hand behind them for the deliberate and calculated slap against Hong Kong " The Hong Kong government demanded an explanation from the match's organizers, who applied for public funding, saying it had been repeatedly assured that Messi would play. The Argentinian player lamented the "bad luck" of not being able to play, hoping to be able to return. Hong Kong's chief government adviser Regina Ip told social network X that Lionel Messi should "never be allowed to return". In mainland China, Messi's absence from the field has been at the forefront of conversations on the digital platform Weibo in recent days. A message from the footballer expressing his regrets was flooded with mocking comments. Some have portrayed Messi as an imperial Japanese soldier, referring to his alleged preference for Japan over China. The sports-finance-politics mix is hard to control, and those who use it can find it blowing up in their faces.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

12 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 12 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

12 februarie
Ediţia din 12.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
raobooks.com
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

09 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9770
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6214
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2792
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8258
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur301.9565

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb