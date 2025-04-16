Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Meta turns its users into AI "trainers"

O.D.
English Section / 16 aprilie

Meta turns its users into AI "trainers"

Meta has announced that it will begin using the public content of European users to train its generative artificial intelligence models, including interactions with the Meta AI chatbot. The company has specified, however, that users in the European Union will be able to refuse the use of this data, through a form that will be distributed in the coming period.

What data will be used?

According to the company's press release, the targeted data includes: comments and descriptions of photos; public posts on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp; the content of conversations between users and Meta's AI systems.

The data will not include private messages between users, nor content generated by minors, the company claims. These clarifications come in the context of increased attention at the European level regarding the protection of online privacy.

Notifications and opt-out

Users will be notified in the coming days about this policy change and will receive a link to the opt-out form. This way, each user will be able to decide whether or not they want their public activity to be used to improve Meta's AI systems.

A delayed step due to European legislation

Meta AI was delayed in the European Union, precisely because of strict regulations on privacy and new technologies - in particular the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and legislation on digital markets and artificial intelligence. The American company is now basing its approach on a decision of the European Data Protection Board in December, which stated that "legitimate interest" can be invoked as a legal basis for the use of certain personal data in the process of training AI models.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

16 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 16 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

16 aprilie
Ediţia din 16.04.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

15 Apr. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9774
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3881
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3816
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8120
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur454.7122

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
energyexpo.ro
thediplomat.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb