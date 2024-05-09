Moldova, guest of honor at the Bookfest International Book Fair

Versiunea în limba română

The flower bridges over the Prut can be replaced with card bridges. Consistent steps are being taken in this direction. The 17th edition of the Bookfest International Book Fair, an event held this year between May 29 and June 2, will have the Republic of Moldova as its guest of honor. "I embrace you, Republic of Moldova" is the slogan proposed by the invited country, an expression often found in current speech in the linguistic and cultural space across the Prut, the equivalent of the phrase "I embrace you". Grigore Arsene, the President of the Association of Publishers from Romania, said regarding this event: "The invitation addressed to the Republic of Moldova came as a natural continuation of the excellent relations we share with our colleagues across the Prut, including on the occasion of the six editions of Bookfest Chisinau already held there. But we also share many of the problems of the book market, starting from the limited audience and the lack of a decent distribution infrastructure. We hope that this Bookfest 2024 will be a chance for firm steps on a common path that we want to be as bright as possible".

Nationally specific, but also an emotional bridge to the Romanian cultural and editorial space, the motto "I embrace you, Republic of Moldova" is the umbrella that brings together the almost 40 events from the country's program invited to this year's edition of the Bookfest Book Fair. A rich program, which includes events with a diverse architecture: from book launches to debates on the most current topics. Sergiu Prodan, the Minister of Culture, Republic of Moldova declared: "It is a privilege and a great joy to be, for the first time, an honored guest of the Bookfest International Book Fair in Bucharest. The biggest and most important publishing event in the Romanian language opens its arms and heart wide for a literary community that also creates in the Romanian language - that of the Republic of Moldova. But even more valuable is the chance offered to the reading public these days: that of discovering, through the present authors or through the pages of books, a literature which, being "over the border", is at the same time so close and so alive. Because she is Romanian, just like the world she tells about. Today, through books and culture, we take another step towards finding our nation, towards rebuilding the destroyed bridges, to forget that we are a whole. I firmly believe that Bookfest 2024 will give a creative boost to our literature and, at the same time, will motivate Romanian readers to cross the Prut".

The list of Moldovan authors who will be present at the Bookfest includes both well-known writers, poets and prose writers representing several generations, as well as important names from the non-fiction field. The great poet and author of books for children Vasile Romanciuc, the well-known poet, essayist and publicist Arcadie Suceveanu, Oleg Serebrian - writer, political scientist, diplomat and politician, Iulian Ciocan - one of the most translated Romanian authors, the writer, journalist and translator Emilian Galaicu-Păun, the poet and playwright Dumitru Crudu, the well-known writers and publicists Vitalie Ciobanu and Maria Pilchin, the writer and editor Gheorghe Erizanu, Moni Stănilă and Alexandru Vakulovski - writers-bridge between Romania and the Republic of Moldova are on the list of guests. Also, a consistent number of representatives of the new generation of writers from the Republic of Moldova will be present at Bookfest 2024, names such as: Ion Buzu, Valentina Şcerbani, Alex Bordian, Alex Popescu, Paula Erizanu, Dinu Guţu, Emanuela Iurkin, Alex Cosmescu, Sasa Zare or Dumitru Fanfarov. The list of participants in the events organized by the country invited by the honor is completed by a series of writers born in the Republic of Moldova who settled and experienced success in Romania: Vasile Ernu, Liliana Corobca, Dinu Guţu, Cătălina Bălan, Diana Iepure, along with important Romanian authors.

The stand of the Republic of Moldova as guest of honor will be placed in the central area of Pavilion B2 at Romexpo. In the more than 200 square meters, Bookfest 2024 visitors will have the opportunity to discover a rich book offer: fiction, non-fiction books, art books, books for children and youth, as well as a selection of rare, old books from the "60s-'80s. The events of the guest of honor country will take place both at the official stand and in special places within the Bookfest International Book Fair. Details about the events of the country invited by Onoare will be constantly updated on bookfest.ro. The presence of the Republic of Moldova as a guest of honor at Bookfest 2024 is ensured by the Government of the Republic of Moldova.