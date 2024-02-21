Musical events, "complicated" by medical issues

Versiunea în limba română

Classical music lovers must be patient, after the main events of the beginning of the year have been postponed. The concerts in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest by tenor Placido Domingo, scheduled to take place on February 23 and 26, will be rescheduled, informs the Mall4Art Cultural Association, one of the organizers of the event. According to the organizers: "The legendary tenor Placido Domingo had to cancel his trip to Romania, for medical reasons; the two extraordinary concerts he was going to give on February 23, 2024, at the BT Arena in Cluj Napoca, from 7 p.m. 30, respectively on February 26, at the Palatului Hall in Bucharest, from 7:30 p.m., a sold out event, were postponed to a later date. Master Domingo felt ill and developed a fever. According to an official medical document received and placed according to the organizers, Placido Domingo was diagnosed with acute bronchitis, for which a vocal rest period of at least 10 days was imposed on him". According to the organizers, in the shortest possible time the new dates on which the two concerts will be rescheduled will be announced. Placido Domingo was to sing with the famous soprano Adela Zaharia and the Valahia Symphony Orchestra, with the Spanish conductor Jordi Bernacer at the lectern, special guests being the son of the tenor, Placido Domingo Jr., and the Romanian tenor Alin Stoica. "I am terribly sad that I have to postpone at this time, especially for the inconvenience this is causing to everyone who has already planned to come to the concerts. The appointments are only postponed, and we are already looking for new dates to fulfill them ", Placido Domingo sent in a message to fans. Following the postponement of the two shows, the purchased tickets do not lose their validity for the rescheduled edition, and the organizers assure the public that there will be no other changes in the concert in which all the initially announced guests will participate.