Museums under the Ministry of Culture will organize today, on National Culture Day, shows, concerts, exhibitions, film screenings, guided tours and educational projects, carried out both physically and online, to ensure access to the widest possible audience. Cultural institutions in Bucharest and across the country will open their doors on the occasion of National Culture Day. Access to several museums will be free, and visitors will be able to see thematic exhibitions dedicated to the Romanian cultural contribution. Also, the work of the national poet Mihai Eminescu, a symbol of cultural identity, will be highlighted through recitals, theater performances and exhibitions. The events dedicated to the National Culture Day will include debates and conferences during which experts from various cultural fields will discuss the importance of promoting and preserving cultural heritage. Guided tours of museums will also be organized.

On the other hand, historical Bucharest, with an emphasis on the interwar period, through music and archive images, is presented in London, on the National Culture Day. The event is offered in partnership with the Bucharest Municipality Museum and supported by the Romanian Embassy and the Consulate General of Romania in London, announces the ICR London. The exhibition "Bucharest: Moving Maps" will open in the "Constantin Brâncuşi" Gallery of the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, a selection of images chosen from the Archive of the Bucharest Municipality Museum. The evening dedicated to the celebration of the National Culture Day will begin with an introduction given by Dr. Adrian Majuru who will talk about the history of the Romanian capital and the people who contributed to shaping its future.

The exhibition "Queen Maria - A Century and a Half", which illustrates the personality of the legendary sovereign, will be organized on National Culture Day, at 11:00, at the Marble Hall of the National Museum of the Village "Dimitrie Gusti". The following will be exhibited: books by Queen Maria in first editions, one of them with her autograph. The Queen's snuffbox, a pencil with a monogram, a portrait in pen from the engagement, photographs, postcards, advertisements, stamps, medals will also be exhibited. The exhibition is completed by plates with unpublished photographs, documents, watercolors and representative graphic works of Queen Maria.