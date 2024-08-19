Natural phenomena cancel hundreds of flights

Versiunea în limba română

Airplane traffic is once again disrupted by natural phenomena. Mount Etna has erupted, causing the closure of the airport in Catania, on the eastern coast of Sicily, the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported, informs DPA. Etna expelled a huge cloud of ash and volcanic gases up to a height of 9,500 meters. Catania airport authorities announced that they temporarily suspended operations at the end of last week. According to them, ash particles covered the planes and runways, making them unusable. Normal services were resumed after the infrastructure became operable again, the airport authorities said. A dark gray dust covered the houses and streets of Catania. Etna, with a height of about 3,350 meters, is the largest active volcano in Europe. The volcano erupts regularly and is constantly monitored, its spectacular eruptions attracting a large number of spectators. INGV had reported increased seismic activity in the region since early July.

Hundreds of flights and trains were canceled for Friday in Japan due to the approach of a typhoon, whose passage occurs during an important holiday week, usually marked by population movements, reports AFP. Airline ANA canceled about 280 domestic flights scheduled for Friday, affecting 60,400 passengers, while its competitor, Japan Airlines, canceled 191 domestic and 26 international flights, affecting 38,600 customers. Numerous routes on the Shinkansen high-speed train network were also canceled on Friday, including the busy section between Tokyo and the central city of Nagoya. Typhoon Ampil arrived during the famous "obon" holiday week, when millions of Japanese return to their families, and just days after Tropical Storm Maria brought record rainfall to the north of the country. Japan is frequently hit by major typhoons that can cause landslides that leave casualties behind.