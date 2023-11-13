Olympic Canoers alongside orphaned children

Versiunea în limba română

The Romanian Olympic Canoeing Team joined the #CineNuCe campaign and attended a public event to show their support for the 2,000 children still living in orphanages, for whom Hope and Homes for Children is fighting to build family homes and provide a life as close to normal as possible. Olympic champions present at the event included Adam Adriana, Adam Constantin, Axintoi Andrei, Bejan Sergiu, Bereş Amalia, Bereş Mădălina, Buhuş Iuliana, Cozmiuc Ionela, Danciu Alexandru Laurenţiu, Dumitru Mariana, Lehaci Maria, Lehaci Florin, Rusu Magdalena, Tîlvescu Denisa, Ţigănescu Mihăiţă, Van Groningen Gianina, Vrînceanu Ioana.

According to the foundation: "At 25 years of interventions in support of the most vulnerable children, the Hope and Homes for Children Foundation says #CineNuCe. Because every child needs SOMEone, not just SOMEthing, to propel them towards life. And for this, it is necessary for us, together, to close the last orphanages in Romania and be the ones who change the future for parentless children. The campaign is created around the cradle designed by architect Federica Sala and built by Hope and Homes for Children, for the first time in Romania: the most beautiful metaphor for love and hope that no child will live the nightmare of institutionalization. A symbol of the unconditional love a parent gives to a child, it also draws attention to what a child in an orphanage lacks the most: the love, attention, care, and warmth of a family. The Hope and Homes for Children cradle is hosted pro bono by ParkLake Shopping Center, and children and families can enjoy it until the end of the year."

In 25 years of interventions, Hope and Homes for Children Romania has supported over 41,500 children to stay safe with their parents or extended family and not be institutionalized through the Child and Family Separation Prevention Program. From 1998 to the present, the Foundation has contributed to the closure of 68 placement centers, and through the efforts of Hope and Homes for Children and its partners, 123 family homes have been developed, with over 7,200 children taken out of orphanages and 1,900 reintegrated into their natural or extended families.