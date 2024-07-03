Ovidius University of Constanţa obtained the status of "European University"

Versiunea în limba română

The Ovidius University of Constanţa (UOC), as a member of the Artemis European Consortium, obtained the status of "European University", together with the partner institutions from other states. According to the representatives of the academic institution, the European Commission announced, at the end of last week, the results this year's call for proposals for the "European Universities Initiative", financed by the European Union through the Erasmus+ program. The partner institutions of the UOC are: Universite Clermont Auvergne (UCA), Clermont-Ferrand, France, (coordinator of the consortium), Ostbayerische Technische Hochschule Regensburg (OTH), Regensburg, Germany, University of Applied Sciences (VIVES), Bruges, Belgium, Panepistimio Ioanninon (UoI), Ioannina, Greece, Tallinna Tehnikakorgkool (TTK), Tallinn, Estonia; Hogskulen pa Vestlandet (HVL), Bergen, Norway and Universita degli Studi di Perugia (Unipg), Italy.

Univ. Prof. Marie-Elisabeth Baudoin, ARTEMIS project coordinator, vice-chancellor of Clermont Auvergne University in charge of International and European Strategy stated: "Through the ARTEMIS Consortium (Alliance for Regional Transition, Equality, Mobility, Inclusion and Sustainability) we want to build together a future in that higher education serves as a powerful catalyst for sustainable regional development and encourages international collaboration. Our mission is to create a dynamic and inclusive European University that harnesses the power of mobility to stimulate innovation, research, cultural exchange and economic growth between regions." . The leadership of the Ovidius University in Constanţa emphasized the importance of the project. Univ. Prof. Dr. Liliana Ana Tuţă, UOC vice-chancellor for international relations stated: "Artemis is a soulful, ambitious project that will generate productive interactions with the other partner universities and will develop multiple knowledge and skills, including inter- and transdisciplinary through the academic community, in collaboration with all interested members of the Tomitan community, companies, schools and high schools, social and cultural associations. Membership of a European University raises the national and international prestige of an academic institution, but imposes European standards regarding the reduction of inequalities, increased access to an education of quality and creating real chances of success for all our students and employees". At the moment, 64 alliances from 35 countries are part of the "European Universities Initiative". These alliances have a well-proportioned geographical distribution within the European Union, promote the ideals and values of multidisciplinarity, multiculturalism and multilingualism, inclusion and responsibility, change by encouraging genuine innovation and social transformation, preserving the specificity of territories, regions and local communities.