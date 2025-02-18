Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Playing with Mr. Georgescu

Dan Nicolaie
English Section / 18 februarie

Playing with Mr. Georgescu

Versiunea în limba română

Dan Nicolaie

I was quietly watching the snow falling over Bucharest from the window when suddenly Mr. Călin Georgescu started talking very loudly a few steps away from me. I suddenly stood up and put my hand to my heart, like great athletes when they listen to the anthem or like ordinary people when something "stabs" them in the chest.

I quickly calmed down after drinking a glass of water and receiving some explanations.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago I purchased a tablet, for which a new Google account was created. One of the family members decided to test its strength and started "forging" it with some games. One of these, "Candy Crush", offers rewards to the player if he watches a few advertising clips at certain intervals of time or after a series of lost games. To be precise, I have never played any kind of game that involves a screen and wires, so for me all the information coming from this area is new. One of them is related to the concrete way, how political messages reach the youngest very simply, without newspapers, websites, social networks, radio or TV... in play.

The day before, the advertisements inside the game were at flower shops, perfume shops and especially at ...games of chance, but Sunday was Mr. Georgescu's day. The game on the tablet continued and the clip was repeated several times (in the lower left there was a note saying "news score") in which Călin Georgescu accused George Simion of not being the man of the people who support him but of others who have nothing in common with the good of the people and also referred to the candidate Marcel Ciolacu. The clip seems to be out of date as a message, becoming a kind of "space junk" (the remains of decommissioned satellites, fragments of space stations and old rockets, which orbit the Earth) of the internet. I did a little research, the clip was released on November 20, 2024, before the first round of the presidential elections. It has since been removed from TikTok, but traces of it remain on Google and continue to run in advertisements lost in the vastness of the internet. An amateur "player" and a weather watcher clashed with it, and on this occasion the tablet was put on "mute".

Otherwise, the word game vreme - vremuri can be annoying, especially when night falls, on Sunday!

