Pope Francis calls for freedom for journalists

Pope Francis has made a firm appeal for the release of all journalists "unjustly imprisoned" and for the protection of press freedom, considered essential for a free society. Although the speech was prepared in advance and distributed to participants, the Pontiff did not deliver it directly, AFP reports.

• Call for the release of reporters

The Pope recalled the sacrifices made by journalists who risked their freedom and lives to tell the truth: "All those who are imprisoned simply because they were faithful to the profession of journalist, of photographer, because they wanted to go and see with their own eyes and because they tried to report what they saw." The Pontiff called on governments to act to free all reporters unjustly detained: "Their freedom is the freedom of each of us."

• The essential role of the press

Pope Francis stressed that a free and responsible press is a fundamental heritage of society: "Free, responsible and accurate information is a heritage of knowledge, experience and virtues that must be defended and promoted. Without it, we risk no longer distinguishing truth from falsehood."

• Condemning violence and disinformation

The pope mourned the deaths of journalists who sacrificed their lives in 2024, a year he described as "one of the bloodiest for journalists." He also condemned the polarization and manipulation of information in the digital age, warning of the danger posed by the control of data by "centers of power" and the effects of social networks.

In an appeal to leaders and society, Pope Francis reaffirmed the need to defend freedom of expression, the right to information and the responsibility of the press, which remain fundamental for democracy and solidarity.