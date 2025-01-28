Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Pope Francis calls for freedom for journalists

O.D.
English Section / 28 ianuarie

Pope Francis calls for freedom for journalists

Versiunea în limba română

Pope Francis has made a firm appeal for the release of all journalists "unjustly imprisoned" and for the protection of press freedom, considered essential for a free society. Although the speech was prepared in advance and distributed to participants, the Pontiff did not deliver it directly, AFP reports.

Call for the release of reporters

The Pope recalled the sacrifices made by journalists who risked their freedom and lives to tell the truth: "All those who are imprisoned simply because they were faithful to the profession of journalist, of photographer, because they wanted to go and see with their own eyes and because they tried to report what they saw." The Pontiff called on governments to act to free all reporters unjustly detained: "Their freedom is the freedom of each of us."

The essential role of the press

Pope Francis stressed that a free and responsible press is a fundamental heritage of society: "Free, responsible and accurate information is a heritage of knowledge, experience and virtues that must be defended and promoted. Without it, we risk no longer distinguishing truth from falsehood."

Condemning violence and disinformation

The pope mourned the deaths of journalists who sacrificed their lives in 2024, a year he described as "one of the bloodiest for journalists." He also condemned the polarization and manipulation of information in the digital age, warning of the danger posed by the control of data by "centers of power" and the effects of social networks.

In an appeal to leaders and society, Pope Francis reaffirmed the need to defend freedom of expression, the right to information and the responsibility of the press, which remain fundamental for democracy and solidarity.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

28 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 28 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

28 ianuarie
Ediţia din 28.01.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9756
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7360
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2699
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9205
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur421.5141

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

oaer.ro
greenenergyexpo-romenvirotec.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb